Freddie Mercury’s Car Collection Will Rock You

Steven Symes
·4 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

You might be surprised at what the man preferred to roll around in.

One of the most famous and celebrated rockers of all time, Freddie Mercury as the lead singer of Queen rocked fans around the world. And while you’d expect a rock star like him to have owned some exotic European super cars or something equally flashy, the man’s car collection is actually surprisingly muted and conservative.

Daimler DS420 Limo

photo credit: Wikimedia Commons
photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

Mercury had a thing for luxurious limousines, in part because the singer didn’t get his driver’s license until well into adulthood. When he first struck it big, he decided to go with this big German limo which happened to be the choice of world leaders around the world at the time, so it was a big flex for the rocker. As you can see, the Daimler was quite stately and traditional in its appearance, which might seem like an odd fit for Mercury.

Lincoln Town Car

photo credit: Wikimedia Commons
photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

While the rock singer loved luxury cars, that love wasn’t restricted just to European models. He owned an 80s Lincoln Town Car in all its boxy glory, a vehicle which was right at home on the streets of the Big Apple back in the day. Since he had just moved to the big city, the man was obviously trying to blend in, likely to avoid being hounded by the press and maybe some obsessive fans.

Rolls-Royce Silver Dawn

photo credit: Facebook
photo credit: Facebook

One of the most famous cars of Mercury’s collection, this was purchased brand new in 1974 by his publishing managers and used to drive him around. The Rolls-Royce was outfitted with all the latest technologies of the time, including a car phone and cassette deck back when most people were rocking 8-tracks. Any Silver Dawn is an impressive car and the rocker apparently loved this one so much he kept it all the way until he died. It was passed on to his sister and was displayed in the Freddie Mercury Museum in Tanzania plus made appearances at events like the opening of the We Will Rock You musical back in 2002. It was finally auctioned in January of 2013 for a mere £74,00 or about $117,000 USD. Some felt the price was unbelievably low and that the new owner, who reportedly is a Ukrainian Eurovision drag queen, acquired the Rolls for a steal.

Mercedes-Benz 420 SEL

photo credit: Wikimedia Commons
photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

This 1986 W126luxury limo was purchased by Mercury brand new and is a Mercedes-Benz fan’s dream since so many consider these second-gen S-Class models to be the best ever made. At the time, the S-Class had suddenly emerged as the sedan for the rich and famous to own, and Mercury was part of that trend.

Range Rover

photo credit: Wikimedia Commons
photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

For many, owning a Range Rover is a sign you’ve arrived financially, maybe because they’re so expensive to keep running since the luxury SUVs are known to break if you look at them wrong. Mercury owned a convertible Range Rover which was later purchased by Queen drummer Roger Taylor. You might wonder what’s the point of a Range Rover without a top, and it’s likely two-fold. One, you get to feel more in touch with nature, like taking the roof and doors off a Jeep Wrangler. Two, you get to show off to everyone on the street that you have the financial might to own and maintain a Range Rover.

Studebaker Champion

image credit: Facebook
image credit: Facebook

Definitely the oddball of this car collection since it’s not a big luxury car, this niche American classic was apparently beloved by Mercury. Some have theorized the rocker loved the unique look of the Studebaker, a thing which has attracted others to the long-gone brand. There’s very little known about how Mercury acquired the Champion or really much else about his ownership of it, but the man did pose for a famous photograph sitting on the front bumper. It should be noted that the Champion was credited for saving Studebaker back in 1950, so maybe the rocker loved that fighting spirit.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • The Trumps are refusing to turn over the keys to the Bidens — and Michelle and Barack Obama have had enough

    Two days after the 2016 election, the Obamas welcomed then-President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White House in a symbolic gesture epitomizing the peaceful transfer of power. The Trumps have afforded the Bidens no such invitation.

  • A new group pushes the post-Trump GOP to reject its 'lazy' devotion to tax cuts

    A group of conservative thinkers started a new think tank called American Compass, which aims to move the Republican Party beyond clichés about Ronald Reagan's policies.

  • Ponzi scheme suspect tries to escape FBI using underwater ‘sea scooter’

    ‘[He] spent some time out of sight underwater where law enforcement could only see bubbles’

  • Trump’s decision to pull troops from Afghanistan could put Biden in ‘a strategic corner’

    While the drawdown of U.S. troops in Afghanistan that the Trump administration announced Tuesday gives President-elect Joe Biden something close to what he advocated for as vice president, it may paint him into a corner as an incoming president, military experts say.

  • Navalny files defamation suit against Kremlin over spying claims

    Alexei Navalny is suing the Kremlin over claims that the Russian opposition leader has been working hand in hand with the US intelligence. Mr Navalny, who spent weeks in a coma after a nerve agent poisoning, said on Tuesday that he has filed a lawsuit against Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov over his remarks about Mr Navalny’s alleged ties to the CIA. “I don’t typically sue propagandists... but the important thing here is that Peskov is not merely a person whose job is to spread lies. He is a deputy chief of presidential staff,” Mr Navalny said in an Instagram post, calling Mr Peskov a “mustachioed liar.” Mr Peskov on Tuesday refused to comment on the lawsuit against him. The 44-year-old opposition leader who ran an impressive campaign across Russia before he was barred from running for president in 2018 fell suddenly ill on a plane from Siberia to Moscow in August and spent three weeks in a coma before recovering. Several European laboratories independently confirmed that Mr Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok which was used in the 2018 attack on former Soviet spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Mr Navalny has pointed the finger at President Vladimir Putin as the only person who could have ordered the Novichok attack. The European Union last month imposed sanctions on six top Russian officials and a chemical research centre over the Navalny poisoning. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the attack and vowed to slap European officials with visa bans in retaliation. The original claim about Mr Navalny’s alleged ties to the US intelligence was made by Russian parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin who accused Mr Navalny of being a CIA spy. Mr Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, mentioned the allegations in September, claiming that Mr Navanly works with “CIA specialists” who “put in his mouth everything that he says.” President Putin’s most formidable foe, Mr Navalny was discharged from a Berlin hospital in September and remains in Germany to continue his treatment. He has vowed to return to Russia as soon as he has made a full recovery.

  • US House to offer regular virus testing for members, staff

    After months without internal testing protocols, members of the U.S. House and their staff will now have regular access to coronavirus testing at the Capitol physician’s office when they return to Washington from their home states. The new testing is voluntary, but is intended to prevent an outbreak in the sprawling Capitol complex as members fly back and forth from their districts and cases spike around the country. In a letter to members of Congress on Sunday, Attending Physician Brian Monahan wrote that his office is offering the testing “to be consistent with the spirit” of an order from Washington, D.C., that all travelers must obtain a coronavirus test prior to visiting the city and get a second test three to five days after arrival.

  • A sex worker says she's earning $35,000 a month thanks to the US Army's thirsty tweets going viral

    "You can't even pay for this kind of promotion," the OnlyFans sex worker told Insider. "This is the jackpot."

  • In shock move, U.S. to drop charges against ex-Mexican defense minister

    The United States will drop drug charges against former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos and turn over the investigation of his alleged crimes to Mexico, officials said on Tuesday, after the Mexican government had chafed U.S. prosecutors' handling of the case. The surprise decision to drop U.S. charges in the politically charged case was announced in a joint statement on Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Mexico's attorney general's office. The arrest of Cienfuegos, a retired army general who for years worked closely with U.S. counterparts on highly sensitive cross-border security cases, put a severe strain on security ties between the two countries.

  • Georgia's Republican secretary of state says railing against absentee ballots cost Trump the state

    Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger isn't holding back at this point.Raffensperger has been at the forefront of an intra-party feud in Georgia over his handling of the election, which he has defended ardently, and over unfounded claims of voter fraud. On Tuesday, in an interview with Atlanta's WSB-TV, the secretary reportedly took the fight straight to President Trump, who he suggested had no one to blame but himself for his defeat.Trump repeatedly railed against absentee voting leading up to the election, and Raffensperger believes that if he didn't sow distrust in the system, he could've picked up Georgia's 16 electoral votes, arguing that 24,000 Republicans who voted absentee in Georgia's GOP primaries did not vote in the general election. Raffensperger went so far as to say that Trump incidentally "suppressed" his own base with his complaints. > In new intv with me, @GaSecofState says 24,000 GOPs who voted absentee in primary did not vote in General - says Donald Trump cost himself the election by sowing distrust in absentee: "he would have won by 10 thousand votes he actually suppressed, depressed his own voting base"> > -- Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) November 17, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Biden filling out top White House team with campaign vets

    President-elect Joe Biden is drawing from the senior ranks of his campaign to fill out an increasingly diverse White House leadership team. Richmond will leave his Louisiana congressional seat to fill the White House job. The new hires represent an initial wave of what will ultimately be hundreds of new White House aides hired in the coming weeks as Biden builds out an administration to execute his governing vision.

  • Map: State-by-state breakdown of coronavirus travel restrictions

    U.S. states and territories are making new rules for travelers. Find which ones across the United States have implemented travel restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

  • Watchdog criticises UK government for COVID procurement amid "chumocracy" claims

    The British government did not properly document key decisions nor was it open enough about billions of pounds of contracts handed out during the COVID-19 pandemic, its spending watchdog has said, as critics accuse ministers of running a "chumocracy". The National Audit Office (NAO) said on Wednesday there had been a lack of transparency and a failure to explain why certain suppliers were chosen, or how any conflict of interest was dealt with, over 18 billion pounds ($24 billion) in procurement deals made between March and the end of July, often with no competition. "While we recognise that these were exceptional circumstances, it remains essential that decisions are properly documented and made transparent if government is to maintain public trust that taxpayers' money is being spent appropriately and fairly," NAO head Gareth Davies said.

  • How Rudy Giuliani plans to get Trump’s legal battle to the Supreme Court by failing upwards

    President’s personal lawyer joins lawsuit challenging the electoral process while other attorneys flee

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talks about the 'exhausted majority' of Americans who are 'fed up with politics'

    While speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute on Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan discussed what he called the “exhausted majority” of Americans who he said are “fed up with politics” and feel ignored by politicians in Washington.

  • South Dakota ER nurse recalls how dying coronavirus patients spend last minutes insisting virus isn't real

    South Dakota ER nurse Jodi Doering has seen some disturbing examples of COVID-19 denial as she works through the pandemic.After a Twitter thread of her experiences started circulating, Doering appeared on CNN's New Day on Monday to describe how South Dakota hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients -- and yet some of them don't believe the virus they have is real. While many patients are "grateful for the care they receive" from nurses, some COVID-19 patients spend their last moments refusing to call family and friends because they're convinced they're going to be fine, Doering said. "Their last dying words are, 'This can't be happening. It's not real,'" Doering recalled. In some cases, patients even insist they have the flu or lung cancer to avoid acknowledging the coronavirus.> A South Dakota ER nurse @JodiDoering says her Covid-19 patients often "don't want to believe that Covid is real."> > "Their last dying words are, 'This can't be happening. It's not real.' And when they should be... Facetiming their families, they're filled with anger and hatred." pic.twitter.com/tgUgP6znAT> > -- New Day (@NewDay) November 16, 2020Doering went on to mention how more people have died of COVID-19 in South Dakota -- 644 -- than live in the town where she's from. South Dakota has the highest COVID-19 mortality rate of almost anywhere in the world -- only North Dakota and the entire countries of Belgium and the Czech Republic rank higher. Without a mask mandate and with low rates of mask wearing, the Dakotas have seen coronavirus cases spike over the past few months. > North Dakota is waaaayyy beyond just merely "hit hard". It ranks as the 1 hotspot for COVID19 mortality rate ***in entire world***. South Dakota, Cook County (Chicago), Wisconsin and Montana not far behind. (HT @greg_travis and @VanGennepD) https://t.co/1dSpAQIz75 pic.twitter.com/X3VZ6sYKC5> > -- Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 16, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • AP Sources: FBI is investigating Texas attorney general

    The FBI is investigating allegations that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton broke the law in using his office to benefit a wealthy donor, according to two people with knowledge of the probe. Federal agents are looking into claims by former members of Paxton's staff that the high-profile Republican committed bribery, abuse of office and other crimes to help Austin real estate developer Nate Paul, the people told The Associated Press. Confirmation of the criminal probe marks mounting legal peril for Paxton, who’s denied wrongdoing and refused calls for his resignation since his top deputies reported him to federal authorities at the end of September.

  • Trump coronavirus advisor Scott Atlas urged people to 'rise up' against new restrictions in Michigan, then said he wasn't trying to encourage violence

    The comments came a month after the FBI foiled a far-right group's plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the state government.

  • Canadian indigenous group to invest up to C$1 billion in Keystone oil pipeline

    Keystone XL (KXL) would carry 830,000 barrels per day of crude from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest. The investment by Natural Law Energy, a coalition of five First Nations, comes with KXL construction well underway in Canada.

  • Americans across party lines, regions embrace marijuana

    Bill Stocker could be considered the archetype of a conservative voter: He's a retired Marine and former police officer who voted for President Donald Trump. Stocker, 61, said enforcing marijuana laws gets in the way of pursuing other drug crimes and called warnings about the ills of marijuana “a bunch of baloney" that even people in a Republican stronghold like South Dakota no longer believe. The 2020 election helped prove how broadly accepted marijuana has become throughout the United States, with measures to legalize recreational pot also breezing to victory in progressive New Jersey, moderate Arizona and conservative Montana.

  • Walmart is losing lower-income shoppers as extra unemployment benefits end and stimulus dries up

    Walmart's US same-store sales growth slowed in the most recent quarter as the boost from government stimulus came to an end.