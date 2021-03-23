Freddie Mercury the seal death being investigated by police as they hunt for owner of dog

A seal rests on the banks of the River Thames in Hammersmith on March 8, 2021 - Chris Jackson

The death of a seal named after Freddie Mercury in a dog attack near the River Thames is now being investigated by police as they hunt for the owner of the dog.

Freddie the seal was bitten on Sunday afternoon and medics were called to attend to wounds including a broken bone and a bite to his right flipper.

However Freddie was euthanised on Monday at the South Essex Wildlife Hospital in Tilbury.

The RSPCA has been made aware of the incident, and police have now said that they plan to speak to the owner of the dog which attacked Freddie.

"Police are investigating the death of a seal after it was injured by a dog on the River Thames near Hammersmith Bridge," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"Officers attended the location at approximately 12:39 hours on Sunday 21 March along with colleagues from the London Fire Brigade.

"They recovered the young pup from the river bank and it was taken to a rescue centre for treatment, but had to be put down later, due to injuries sustained in the incident.

"Officers are looking to identify witnesses and to speak to the owner of the dog involved. Enquiries continue. The RSPCA has been informed."

Duncan Phillips, a photographer who witnessed the attack, said that the dog was "going hell for leather" as it ran across the beach and attacked the seal.

Furious animal lovers have hit out at a dog owner after the dog brutally attacked a young seal leaving him with a dislocated flipper and nasty wounds - Duncan Phillips

“What happened was someone shouted at the dog to come back, and then I saw the dog running along the foreshore and it was low tide," he said.

“The owner was shouting at the dog, but there was no stopping it. And where the attack was, it was a rather deep mud that it ran through. No one could have stopped it.

"There were a lot of people standing around before. There was a bit of a crowd and they all enjoyed looking at the seal."

The dog attack has been described as 'vicious' - Duncan Phillips

Describing Freddie as a "local celebrity", Mr Phillips said that there had been a "convivial party atmosphere" as onlookers on their daily walks watched the seal performing before the animal was attacked.

Julia Cable from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), whose divers were sent out to rescue Freddie, said support from residents had been “overwhelming”.

“It is very sad but it is highlighting the fact that there is wildlife out there and people, especially dog-owners, do need to be responsible," she said.

"Most of them are but if you can’t call your dog back, you need to take other measures and put it on a lead for everyone’s safety. It’s not just animals, it’s other people and other dogs as well.”

Incidents like the scenes on Sunday are practically unheard of at the Thames, Ms Cable said, but added that they are regularly seen on other rivers.

“Unfortunately human and dog disturbance is a very big problem at the moment, and we do see a lot of injuries caused by that.”

Almost £7,000 has now been raised which will be split between the BDMLR and South Essex Wildlife Hospital.