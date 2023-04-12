Freddie Scappaticci, top IRA enforcer suspected of being a British Army mole codenamed ‘Stakeknife’ – obituary

Freddie Scappaticci in 1987 at the funeral of his IRA colleague Larry Marley - PACEMAKER PRESS

Freddie Scappaticci, who has died aged 77, was for many years deputy head of the IRA’s fearsome Internal Security Unit (ISU), known as the “nutting squad”; their principal role was to root out informers or double agents inside the IRA, and they were not fussy about how they went about their business.

A stocky, barrel-chested bricklayer with a handlebar moustache, “Scap”, as he was known to his friends, had been interned without trial in the early 1970s and was variously respected, feared or loathed by fellow republicans. But as a senior member of the ISU he was regarded as one of the IRA’s elite and was implicitly trusted by the leadership.

In May 2003, however, allegations seeped out via the internet that Scappaticci, the man entrusted to destroy IRA moles, had been a mole himself. Shortly afterwards a book, Stakeknife, written by a former member of the UK military under the pseudonym Martin Ingram, claimed that under that codename Scappaticci had, for nearly 25 years, been the British Army’s top spy, feeding information to the Force Research Unit (FRU), a covert military intelligence unit of the Army’s Intelligence Corps.

Scappaticci, who always vehemently denied the allegation, launched an unsuccessful legal action to have the British Government state that he was not their agent, security sources following their usual practice of not commenting officially one way or the other. But within weeks he had fled his home in West Belfast. Traced by a reporter to an address in the north of England, he successfully applied for a High Court injunction preventing the publication of details of his whereabouts.

Many commentators remained dubious about the double agent claims, but over time evidence accrued which appeared to indicate that Scappaticci had indeed been Stakeknife. And since the IRA’s security department tortured and shot around 20 suspected informers during the period between 1980 and 1993, when Stakeknife was active, there were allegations that his handlers knew about planned murders but did not act in order to protect his cover.

2016 saw the launch of Operation Kenova, a multi-million-pound investigation led by Jon Boutcher, former Chief Constable of Bedfordshire into the activities of Stakeknife along with the possible involvement of members of the Royal Ulster Constabulary, the Army and MI5 in murders carried out by the IRA, and their knowledge of them through the information supplied by Stakeknife.

Scappaticci was arrested in January 2018 “on suspicion of a number of offences which are being investigated by Operation Kenova”, but in the event the only charges brought against him were two counts of possessing extreme pornography, for which he was handed a suspended sentence.

A promised “interim report” on the case has yet to be released.

Freddie Scappaticci in 2003

Alfredo “Freddie” Scappaticci was born probably in 1946. His Italian grandfather and father were ice-cream sellers who migrated to Northern Ireland in the 1920s, and Freddie grew up in a small, red-bricked terraced house in West Belfast.

In his youth he was a talented footballer who was offered a trial by Nottingham Forest in 1962. A bricklayer by trade, in 1970 he was fined for riotous assembly after being caught up in the Troubles. The following year he was interned without trial alongside other figures later to become prominent in the republican movement, including the former president of Sinn Fein, Gerry Adams, to whom he became close.

By the time he was released in 1974 Scappaticci was a trusted member of the Provisional IRA. He quickly rose through the ranks, and by 1980 was a leading member of the ISU for the IRA Northern Command – the so-called “nutting squad”.

In an article in The Sunday Telegraph in 2003, Sean O’Callaghan, who had worked as an Irish police agent inside the IRA and later became a respected critic of the republican movement, recalled the squad’s modus operandi:

“Once an IRA member came under suspicion, Scappaticci and his boss, John Joseph Magee, were usually dispatched to find out the truth. This routinely involved torture, usually designed to leave no physical marks. Hooded, deprived of sleep, head regularly immersed in water until nearly drowned, threatened with all manner of assaults, including sexual – after a number of days, unable to take any more, guilty or not, the victim would usually dictate a confession.

“The final touch was the promise that if everything was admitted and he was prepared to attend a Sinn Fein press conference and denounce the security services the victim’s life would be spared. Disorientated, desperate for life, they usually complied. Sometime later their hooded, often naked, body would be found on a lonely border road or a dingy Belfast alleyway.”

Republican leaders, O’Callaghan observed, “valued enormously not just their ability to strike terror into the hearts of informers/agents but also to prevent dissident thought or action.”

Meanwhile, in his 1998 book Killing Rage, Eamon Collins, a former IRA man-turned supergrass, recalled spending time with “Scap” and “X”, another ISU member:

“Scap started reminiscing about past experiences... He turned to [X] and started joking about one informer who had confessed after being offered an amnesty. Scap told the man that he would take him home, reassuring him that he had nothing to worry about.

“Scap had told him to keep the blindfold on for security reasons as they walked away from the car.

“ ‘It was funny,’ he said, ‘watching the bastard stumbling and falling, asking me as he felt his way along railings and walls, ‘Is this my house now’” and I’d say, ‘No, not yet, walk on some more...’

“ ‘... and then you shot the f-----r in the back of the head,’ said [X], and both of them burst out laughing.”

Accounts of how Scappaticci became an informer himself vary. According to one account he simply walked into a police station in 1978 to volunteer his services as a paid informer after a disagreement with a fellow IRA member resulted in his being given a brutal punishment beating. Another account had him agreeing to hand over information to escape prosecution after he was arrested by police over a VAT fraud. There were reports that he was put on a retainer of £80,000 a year.

Scappaticci was directly linked to 17 killings, and there was speculation that he was directly or indirectly involved in dozens more, though military intelligence sources reportedly claimed that the information he provided over the years had saved many other lives, possibly including the tip-off that enabled the SAS to shoot the three IRA terrorists who planned to plant a bomb in Gibraltar in 1988.

By the early 1990s the penetration of the IRA, especially in Belfast, was so deep that the vast majority of operations were compromised, a fact which probably helped to drive Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness to the negotiating table.

When Scappaticci was “outed” via the unofficial intelligence website cryptome as a British agent (following a period when journalists had been restrained by ferocious injunctions from the Ministry of Defence), it caused some surprise when republican leaders joined him in denying the allegations. Martin McGuinness blamed black propaganda by “nameless and faceless securocrats in British Intelligence”.

But to admit that Scappaticci was Stakeknife would have amounted to a public recognition by the republican leadership that throughout the 1980s and 1990s they had allowed their internal security operations to be catastrophically compromised.

Claims that the authorities had not properly investigated the deaths of some ISU victims to protect Scappaticci’s cover led in October 2015 to Northern Ireland’s then Director of Public Prosecutions Barra McGrory calling for police to investigate allegations of security force collusion in at least 24 murders connected to Stakeknife – a call that led to Operation Kenova.

Speaking to the BBC’s Panorama, which investigated the “nutting squad” killings in 2017, McGrory said: “What we’re talking about here are almost parallel processes. We have one in which there’s a police investigation, but all along there is an entirely secret dimension to these events.

“Now that drives a coach and horses through the rule of law. It means that the people who carried out these murders were not properly investigated or brought to justice, so for me that is an appalling vista.”

Freddie Scappaticci in May 2003, days after the 'Stakeknife' allegations first broke

But Panorama also reported that sources in the FRU had assessed Scappaticci’s intelligence as having saved some 180 lives.

When Scappaticci went into hiding in England, he left his wife, Sheila, with whom he reportedly had six children, in Belfast. She died in 2019.

According to Jon Boutcher, head of Operation Kenova, Scappaticci died several days ago and his funeral was carried out in secret.

Freddie Scappaticci, born probably in 1946, death announced April 11 2023