Freddy’s is offering 95-cent mini sundaes — but not for long. Here’s when to get one

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is celebrating its co-founder’s birthday with 95-cent frozen custard sundaes for all.

Starting Wednesday, Feb. 21, customers can get a mini sundae for 95 cents when they order on the app, according to the Kansas-based burger chain.

The offer is good through Tuesday, Feb. 27, and no additional purchase is required.

To celebrate its late co-founder and namesake, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is offering customers .95 mini sundaes when they order in the app.

The reward can only be used on single-topping create-your-own mini sundaes, the restaurant said in a news release. Customers can pick from a range of add-ons, including hot fudge, M&Ms and pecans, according to Freddy’s website.

The sweet celebration honors the restaurant’s co-founder and namesake Freddy Simon, who was a decorated World War II veteran, the release said.

“A self-proclaimed ‘regular guy,’ he was awarded the Purple Heart for injuries sustained during service, as well as a Bronze Star for valor,” according to the restaurant’s website. “Freddy’s family values and patriotic service to his country is the foundation of Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers.”

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

Find your nearest Freddy’s here.

Looking for fish sandwiches for Lent? Here’s which fast-food restaurants have them

Wendy’s teases new twist on breakfast favorite with Cinnabon. When can you get it?

McDonald’s brings back colossal burger not seen in US in years. When you can get it