Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers To Develop 50 New Restaurants Across Florida And The Southeast

- Leading Fast Casual Concept Signs Multi-Unit Agreement and Continues Accelerating Growth -

WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a leading national fast-casual restaurant concept known for its cooked-to-order Steakburgers and freshly churned frozen custard treats, announced today it has signed a multi-unit franchise agreement to develop 50 new restaurants over the next several years across the Southeast. As part of this agreement, Freddy's will grow its footprint throughout the Florida west coast and panhandle, with locations currently under development and slated to open next year in Pensacola and Tampa.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers (PRNewsfoto/Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steak)

These new restaurants will be owned by experienced multi-unit operators RSolution Holdings, who signed a 50-unit deal with Freddy's after acquiring three of the brand's Florida locations in Bradenton, Sarasota, and Ocala last year. Principals at RSolution have more than 40 years of collective experience in shopping center development and have worked with numerous restaurant brands over the years in their real estate dealings.

"I was introduced to Randy Simon through our mutual involvement with the International Council of Shopping Centers. Randy's passion for the brand coupled with the impressive proven business model motivated our group to explore Freddy's franchise opportunities. After purchasing several existing locations in Florida, we saw firsthand how well the state's dual demographic resonated with the concept and didn't hesitate to expand our partnership with a larger multi-unit deal," said Gary Grewe, Principal. "Freddy's shares our commitment to prioritizing our Team Members and Guests above all else, and we're very excited to be a part of the growth of this terrific brand."

Freddy's has continued to experience a surge in franchise development over the past several years fueled by its compounding success and growth. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the restaurant industry, the brand's investments in innovation and technology allowed it to continue its nationwide expansion efforts throughout 2020, with Q3 marking a 28% increase in year-over-year growth. This year, Freddy's has opened 29 new restaurants to date with additional locations in the pipeline slated to open before year-end, including its milestone 400th location.

Story continues

Franchise opportunities remain in areas across the U.S., including the Northeast, Upper Midwest, California, and large metro areas such as Pittsburgh and many of its surrounding markets. For more information about development opportunities, contact Markus Scholler, Senior Vice President of Franchise Development, at 316-719-7850, or visit www.freddysusa.com/franchising.

About Freddy's

Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy's opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas, offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order Steakburgers seasoned with Freddy's Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning®, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries paired with Freddy's Famous Fry Sauce® and frozen custard that is freshly churned throughout the day. Today, Freddy's has grown to more than 375 locations that serve 32 states across the nation from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia, down the East Coast states to Florida. Freddy's has been named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy, QSR Magazine's 2019 Best Franchise Deals, Entrepreneur's 2020 Franchise 500 top 100, Franchise Times magazine's 2020 Fast & Serious top 40 and many other nationwide and local industry awards. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.

CONTACT:

Fish Consulting

Lucy Kaneb

lkaneb@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freddys-frozen-custard--steakburgers-to-develop-50-new-restaurants-across-florida-and-the-southeast-301173827.html

SOURCE Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers