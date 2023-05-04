Frederica man dies after speeding into a set of trees, police said

A 40-year-old man died Wednesday evening after crashing his car into a set of trees near Frederica, Delaware State Police said.

The Frederica man has not been identified by police pending family notification.

The man was driving a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis south on Jackson Street in the town limits of Frederica at a high rate of speed, police said.

The man did not slow down his car as he reached the southern end of Jackson Street, which police said is blocked by a row of trees.

The Mercury drove off Jackson Street, striking a set of trees.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Delaware State Police continues to investigate this incident and asks anyone who witnessed this crash to contact investigators at (302) 698-8451. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

