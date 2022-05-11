Frederick brewery broken into overnight

May 11—Police are searching for a burglar who reportedly stole cash from a Frederick brewery in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Idiom Brewing Co., in the 300 block of East Patrick Street, was broken into overnight, Frederick Police Department spokesman Allen Etzler said Tuesday.

The burglar broke a window, entered the empty building around 2:15 a.m. and stole cash, according to Etzler. He said the police department has a policy not to disclose the amount of money taken.

Police learned of the burglary around 7:15 a.m. after a passerby reported it, according to Etzler. Officer Sean Linehan is investigating, and police are working to identify someone captured on security footage.

Despite the disruption, Idiom was open for business afterward. Owner Mike Clements said Tuesday afternoon that the window was already repaired.

This is the first time the business was broken into, he said. In the past, Clements said, chairs, tables and umbrellas were damaged or stolen outside.

Clements did not recognize the person in the security footage. He described the burglar as a male wearing a mask and loose fitting clothes.

