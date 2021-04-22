Frederick carjacking suspect arrested

Mary Grace Keller, The Frederick News-Post, Md.
·1 min read

Apr. 22—The Frederick Police Department has arrested a man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint and stealing her vehicle Sunday.

Titus Lamont Diggs Jr., 19, faces charges of armed robbery, armed carjacking, first- and second-degree assault, possessing a handgun in a vehicle and on his person and using a firearm in a felony/crime of violence, FPD said in a news release Thursday.

Police responded to the 200 block of East Fourth Street for an armed carjacking at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday. A woman said a man took her keys at gunpoint and fled in her vehicle, according to police. She was not injured.

In Baltimore County, where Diggs was arrested, according to FPD, he is charged with crimes related to stealing a vehicle and firearms violations, online court records show. He's being held in Baltimore County without bail, police said. The Baltimore County case lists Diggs as a resident of the 1000 block of Avondale Road in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

The FPD case is an ongoing investigation. Police are seeking video or tips related to Diggs. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. McKinney at smckinney@frederickmdpolce.org and mention case No. 21-028666. Calls can also be made to an anonymous voicemail at 301-600-TIPS (8477), text the tip line at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or email the tip line at fpdcrimetip@FrederickMDPolice.org.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller

Recommended Stories

  • 9 investors, execs and founders discuss Zagreb's startup potential

    Startups may not spring to mind when speaking about the beautiful country of Croatia. With only two venture capital firms operating in the capital of Zagreb, the startup scene is still young, but the country's relatively recent EU membership has given it access to a growing set of direct investment instruments. The current tax framework on capital gains tax (zero if you hold the shares for more than two years) and a new 'digital nomad' visa are helping to attract investors and talent to the city, which is also close to some of the best beaches in the world.

  • Derek Chauvin led away in handcuffs after guilty verdict in Minneapolis courtroom

    Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was handcuffed and taken into custody after a jury found him guilty of murdering George Floyd.

  • Site Centers Corp (SITC) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Site Centers Corp (NYSE: SITC)Q1 2021 Earnings CallApr 22, 2021, 8:00 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood morning, and welcome to the SITE Centers' First Quarter 2021 Operating Results Conference Call.

  • ‘Today we came to honour the Prince of Brooklyn Center’: Al Sharpton leads impassioned funeral service for Daunte Wright

    These are fraught days for Minneapolis – and the nation, writes Andrew Buncombe

  • Russia says it hopes U.S. ambassador's consultations in Washington won't be in vain

    Russia said on Thursday it hoped U.S. ambassador John Sullivan would use his time usefully in Washington during consultations with members of Joe Biden's administration amid a diplomatic row with Moscow. Sullivan said on Tuesday he would travel to the United States this week for consultations, days after the Kremlin suggested that Washington recall him amid a diplomatic crisis between the two countries. Sullivan left Russia on Thursday, TASS news agency reported, citing a source.

  • Utah Off-Road Recovery Company Uses A Chevy Corvair

    What a build!

  • UK apologizes for racism in memorials to WWI dead

    British authorities apologized Thursday after an investigation found that at least 161,000 mostly African and Indian military service personnel who died during World War I weren’t properly honored due to “pervasive racism.” The investigation found that those service members were either not commemorated by name or weren’t commemorated at all, according to a report commissioned by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission. The treatment of these soldiers, who served in Africa, Asia and the Middle East, contrasts with that of the men and women who died in Europe.

  • Prince Andrew: ‘Outrageous’ that year has passed since royal vowed to cooperate with FBI, says lawyer

    It is ‘never too late to do the right thing’, lawyer says

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls AOC a ‘scared little girl’ as she badgers her to debate Green New Deal

    Controversial Republican says New York progressive ‘doesn’t know anything about the economy or economics’

  • OJ Simpson criticised over comments on Chauvin trial

    ‘You gotta let the jury speak, it’s the American way’

  • Chauvin trial: Alternate juror discusses the trial moment that ‘really got me’

    Lisa Christensen says that she “’teared up’ watching the nine-and-a-half minute video of George Floyd losing his life

  • Efren Medina: 20-year-old Georgia firefighter dies during first shift

    ‘Efren was a wonderful brother, son, husband and friend to all,’ says friend on fundraiser page

  • Trump administration ‘delayed’ $20billion of aid to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017, new report claims

    New report by US Inspector General’s housing department claims Trump administration delayed $20billion of aid to Puetro Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017

  • Facing bankruptcy, NRA launches low-energy $2 million ad campaign against Biden

    After another spate of mass shootings in America, Democrats are attempting to tighten gun-control measures

  • Stacey Abrams goes viral for obliterating GOP lawmaker with explanation of Georgia voting law

    ‘Do. Not. Come. For. Stacey. Abrams.’

  • Taiwan authorities look into Apple supplier hack

    Unreleased Apple product blueprints claimed to be among hackers' haul.

  • Mondaire Jones accuses GOP lawmakers of bringing ‘racist trash’ to House debate as DC statehood bill passes

    House votes on party lines to make DC nation’s 51st state

  • Comedian Eric Andre says he was racially profiled at Atlanta airport: 'Be careful'

    Comedian Eric Andre said he was stopped by two white officers and subjected to a 'random' drug search while he was the only person of color in line.

  • Cop who fatally shot teen in Tennessee school bathroom won’t face charges, official says

    Anthony Thompson Jr., 17, died during a confrontation with police.

  • It's 'fair' to call me a private education hypocrite, says Scottish Labour leader

    Anas Sarwar has admitted it is a “fair” to call him a hypocrite after he unveiled plans for an attack on private education despite sending his own children to a fee-paying school. Scottish Labour’s manifesto, published Thursday, calls for the charitable status of private schools to be revoked and for any public sector backing for them to end. The document states that such a policy would serve as “a contribution towards achieving a more socially just and inclusive society”. Mr Sarwar, the party leader, sends his own children to Hutchesons’ Grammar School in Glasgow, which he also attended, and currently charges annual fees of up to £12,924 per pupil. Asked whether he was a “hypocrite and humbug” for sending his own sons to a private school despite his own party presenting them as a force for social injustice, the father-of-three admitted criticism of him was valid. “I'm open about the fair question and the fair criticism that people make around the decision that my wife and I made for our children,” he said. “I want every child to have opportunity and that's why we put our education comeback plan at the heart of this manifesto. “There are different forms of inequality and prejudice that my children will face that other children won’t face, [but] that still means I accept the criticism around the choice I've made for my children's education.” Mr Sarwar also insisted that his support for the Union was “unequivocal” dispute pledging to “double down” on his attempt to win back support from pro-independence voters in the final fortnight of the Holyrood campaign. The manifesto includes a commitment not to support an independence referendum, warning a repeat vote would cause economic instability and “constitutional turmoil”. Mr Sarwar claimed the “political bubble” was wrong to focus on the constitution and that, despite failing to so far make a breakthrough in opinion polls, his plan to appeal across the constitutional divide was working. He was introduced at the manifesto launch by a business owner from Glasgow who said she was a lifelong SNP voter before switching to Labour. “I'll consider each issue on its merits,” Mr Sarwar said about potentially offering support to Nicola Sturgeon's SNP in the next parliament. “But does that mean I'm equivocating on the constitutional position? Absolutely not. I don't support independence, and I don't support a referendum.” Labour rebranded its manifesto a ‘national recovery plan’ and proposes handing every adult £75 to spend on high streets and offering state subsidised holidays in Scotland to boost the ailing tourism industry. The party did not propose immediate increases to income tax, however. It said if there is a need to raise revenues in the next term, rates should rise for those earning £100,000 or more. The better off could also be hit if Labour gets its way on council tax, which the party said should be scrapped and replaced with “a fairer alternative based on property values and ability to pay”.