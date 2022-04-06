Frederick Co. deputy justified in shooting suspect, state's attorney says

Apr. 6—The sheriff's deputy who reportedly shot a Hagerstown man last month was justified in his use of deadly force, according to the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office.

Lookman-Khalil Abolajo Bello, 28, of Hagerstown, allegedly fired at Deputy 1st Class Christian Lucente following a vehicle pursuit and foot chase that ended in the area of the 6900 block of Rooks Court around 2:50 a.m. March 18. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputy was not injured, but returned fire and struck Bello.

Bello was released from the hospital later that day, according to FCSO. He is being held without bail.

Frederick County State's Attorney Charlie Smith in a news release Wednesday said his office reviewed police body camera footage, witness statements and other evidence.

"... my office has concluded that the use of deadly force by DFC Christian Lucente against Lookman-Khalil Bello was necessary and proportional," Smith said in the written statement.

The deputy's shooting was "legally justified under Maryland law," according to Smith.

No charges will be filed against Lucente, the state's attorney's office said. Smith noted his office's opinion does not preclude the sheriff's office from taking administrative action.

The finding will not, however, lead to the immediate release of body camera footage. The state's attorney's office said its policy is not to release any evidence or provide further comment while criminal charges are pending.

While Lucente did not wear a body camera, another deputy who responded after him did. Deputy 1st Class Jessica Dixon arrived at the scene moments after Lucente, according to Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. Dixon's body camera footage reportedly recorded the audio of the shots fired as she made her way to the scene, but did not capture video of the shooting. Jenkins said the footage shows Lucente giving commands to Bello.

Smith said releasing evidence such as the footage could impact a future trial.

"The potential impact of pretrial publicity on a pending prosecution must be balanced against the public's interest in transparency and police accountability," Smith said in his written statement. "It is our duty to consider the due process rights of the accused when deciding whether to release, or to advise police departments to release, body-worn camera footage pre-trial."

The public will have to wait until the criminal prosecution is complete to view the evidence. The state's attorney's office will release a full report, "detailing all the evidence, including body worn camera footage," when the prosecution is complete, according to Smith's statement.

