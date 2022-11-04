Frederick County announces police charging committee members

Nov. 4—Frederick County on Thursday announced the five people who will serve on a committee that will determine whether police officers accused of misconduct will be administratively charged.

The County Council voted in April to create the administrative charging committee as part of the Frederick County Police Accountability Board.

The board will receive and review complaints of misconduct against Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies and law enforcement officers from the Frederick, Brunswick and Thurmont police departments.

When someone files a misconduct complaint against an officer, the complaint will be sent to the Police Accountability Board, the county's release states. The board will forward the complaint to the officer's police agency to investigate.

The police agency will then present the findings from its investigation to the administrative charging committee, which will determine whether to charge the accused officer and, if so, recommend discipline, the release states.

The committee comprises two appointees from County Executive Jan Gardner, two appointees from the Police Accountability Board and the chair of the Police Accountability Board, Dawn Oram.

Gardner appointed Howard Cox, a Frederick resident with experience in federal law enforcement and conducting internal investigations of misconduct complaints, to a two-year term.

She also appointed Kevin Grubb, a Jefferson resident who has worked as the deputy chief of the Frederick Police Department and been a member of the Frederick County Ethics Task Force and the Frederick County Mental Health Advisory Board. Grubb will serve a one-year term.

The Police Accountability Board appointed Theresa Bean, a Thurmont resident who has worked as a prosecutor, trial lawyer, defense attorney, and local and national lecturer. Bean will serve a two-year term.

The board also appointed John Shatto, a Frederick resident who is a court and human services professional, to a one-year term.

Each of the five members must complete state-mandated training from the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission before reviewing specific cases, the county's release states. The members are scheduled to complete their training in the middle of December.

The administrative charging committee will meet at least monthly to review law enforcement agency investigation. The committee's next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Winchester Hall on East Church Street in Frederick.

