Frederick County department head accused of vandalizing subordinate's vehicle

Jul. 16—A Frederick County employee has accused his former boss — a county department director — with vandalizing his car while it sat in a downtown Frederick parking garage, resulting in $5,000 in repairs.

Gary Hessong, director of the county's Department of Permits and Inspections, was caught on video behind his former employee's truck at the same time the vehicle is thought to have been damaged, according to a Frederick Police Department report.

The incident occurred April 5, one day after James "Bob" Ensor announced that he would be taking a new job within the county's Division of Public Works and provided his three-weeks notice.

Hessong, who also has been deputy director for the Division of Planning and Permitting since 2015, initially denied damaging Ensor's vehicle, a red 2016 Ford F-250, according to the police report, but he later agreed to reimburse Ensor for damages.

On Wednesday, Hessong agreed to take a reporter's call, but said he might need to refer questions to his boss, Division of Planning and Permitting Director Steve Horn.

Hessong did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

Horn said in a voicemail on Thursday that no one in the division would comment further about the incident. Horn did not respond to a phone call Friday.

Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner, D, said in a phone interview Friday that the incident has been "appropriately handled through [the Division of Human Resources]," but she declined to comment further about any discipline that Hessong might have faced.

In 2002, former Frederick Mayor Jennifer Dougherty fired Hessong from his position as the city's permits and code management director because of "serious philosophical differences," according to a 2002 report from the News-Post.

Dougherty fired Hessong, who had been director for more than a decade, the day after a closed-door meeting with the Frederick Board of Aldermen. City department directors could only be fired with a majority vote from the five-member board, the News-Post reported.

Members of the Board of Aldermen declined at the time to comment on the closed session meeting, the News-Post reported.

Hessong's firing came one week after Dougherty blasted his department for "lax enforcement of city code, failed blight abatement efforts and undermining the work of aggressive code inspections," the News-Post reported.

Dougherty said to the News-Post that Hessong's firing was "an offshoot" of a city investigation into possible illegal tax collection in special tax districts that involved his department.

Hessong began working for Frederick County in 2003 as director of permits and development review, Human Resources Director Wayne Howard wrote in an email Friday.

In 2015, Hessong assumed his role as deputy director for the Planning and Permitting Division, making $180,558 per year.

Ensor worked under Hessong for 15 years before taking a new job. He said the two men have differed in their managing styles, but he thought their relationship was OK.

He said to police that he initially thought the damage could have come from a disgruntled coworker, as he was involved in a recent rift within the department, according to a police report filed April 12.

Ensor said in an interview with the News-Post that staffing shortages created tension in his department. He thinks members of the department played favorites and were not consistent in their enforcement of codes and permitting. It was something Ensor said he "couldn't stand by."

"That was probably the straw that broke my back," Ensor said.

Ensor was hired in 2006 as the county's chief electrical inspector. He was manager of inspection services for the Planning and Permitting Division from 2019 until April 22, when he left the department and took a 7% pay cut to become the county's lead maintenance technician.

Ensor, 60, said he thinks Hessong, 55 at the time of the incident, according to the police report, may have damaged his truck to retaliate for his decision to leave the department.

"It was time for me to move on. Did he take that personally? I don't know," Ensor said. "I don't have any other suggestions."

"I just don't understand how he still has the job of director," he said.

Ensor said he and Hessong have not spoken since the incident.

Ensor said to Frederick police in April that he had parked his truck in the Church Street Parking Garage, near the first-floor exit, on the morning of April 5.

It wasn't until the evening that he discovered a foot-long, deep scrape in the paint on his rear driver-side door.

The next day, he returned to the garage and asked a parking attendant to view video footage from the previous day. He suspected that his car was damaged while it was parked in the garage. But he said the attendant told him that he could not view footage, and that he would have to file a police report.

On April 7, Ensor contacted police to tell them that someone had damaged his truck while it was parked in the garage.

Video from the parking garage showed that "an older white male," whom police later identified as Hessong, approached Ensor's truck at 7:53 a.m., according to the police report.

The video showed that Hessong turned when he reached Ensor's truck. He walked between the truck and a vehicle parked next to it, toward the rear door that Ensor later found damaged.

He bent over slightly for "a moment" before walking out from between the vehicles, and he appeared to be holding a "small object" in his hand, the police report states.

After viewing the camera footage, the responding officer contacted Ensor and showed him a photo of the "older white male," but Ensor did not immediately recognize him, the report states.

Winchester Hall's security director later contacted the officer to identify the man as Hessong, who arrived at the county building shortly after leaving the parking deck, wearing the same clothing as the man in the video.

When the officer contacted Hessong to ask about the incident, Hessong denied damaging the truck and said he had walked up to it to inspect the damage, which he had seen while passing by.

Police said to Hessong that everything was captured on video and that he was the only person seen approaching the truck while it was parked in the deck that day.

Police also said to Hessong that Ensor was seeking reimbursement for the damages and would not prosecute if Hessong cooperated.

Alan Winik, who in the police report identifies himself as Hessong's attorney, called police April 7 and said that Hessong wished to pay for the damages. He asked that Ensor contact him directly to sort out the payment.

Winik could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

Ensor said he paid $5,000 to repair his truck, and on Tuesday, he requested that Hessong reimburse him now that he had paid for the damage.

On Friday afternoon, Ensor said that Hessong had not yet paid him.

