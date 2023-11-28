Frederick County deputy injured after collision on I-70 south of Hagerstown

A Frederick County sheriff's deputy, with nonlife-threatening injuries, was taken to Meritus Medical Center on Tuesday morning after a crash on Interstate 70 south of Hagerstown, a Washington County 911 supervisor said.

The deputy reported to 911 that another vehicle was involved, the 911 supervisor said.

What we know happened in the crash

Maryland State Police confirmed, via email Tuesday morning, that shortly before 6 a.m. state troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack responded to the area of eastbound I-70, just west of Md. 65, for a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputy. Md. 65 is Sharpsburg Pike.

MSP also confirmed via email that the deputy was in a marked patrol vehicle. According to a preliminary investigation, a Mazda and the deputy were both traveling eastbound on I-70, when the Mazda attempted to make a lane change, subsequently causing the deputy to swerve to avoid the crash.

State Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, according to an email from a State Police spokesperson.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

The deputy reported to Washington County Emergency Services that he was "a little messed up," a local 911 supervisor said.

The deputy's cruiser ended up off the side of the interstate in a gully by the tree line with the cruiser's airbag deployed and the cruiser is "hurt pretty good," the 911 supervisor said.

The crash, on eastbound I-70 between Sharpsburg and Downsville pikes, was reported at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, the 911 supervisor said.

"Our deputy is recovering and is still being treated for minor injuries," Todd Wivell, spokesperson for the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said shortly before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The deputy was on his way to his shift when the incident occurred, Wivell said. Frederick County deputies who live in Washington County are permitted to take their work vehicles home within a certain radius.

Wivell said the cruiser did not have a dash cam.

Further information was not immediately available.

