Frederick County’s first-ever youth council is accepting applications

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A first-ever youth council is in the making in Frederick County for youth looking to make a change.

The 12-to-24 Collaborative, a network of youth service providers is now accepting applications to seat an inaugural youth council.

While it’s not a direct partnership through the Frederick County Government, the members chosen will have the opportunity to engage with local government.

“The youth are going to be the visionaries who are helping us expand on this project and make sure that it is built with their voices in mind,” said Martin Scarborough, a member of the youth engagement subgroup.

The council will provide youth who live in Frederick County, ages 12 to 24 the opportunity to influence county-wide legislation that impacts the younger generation.

“We want this to be our youth’s first opportunity to engage on a civic and active level in Frederick County society,” Scarborough said. “This is their opportunity to do governance at a level that they can engage with and be leaders early on so that they can take that civic activism and that energy for transformation and growth and take it into a local, state and federal level in the future.”

Once chosen to serve, members will also become career and interview-ready through Goodwill of Monocacy Valley’s career services.

“Everybody needs support in their life in learning how to navigate interviews. That includes everything from how to dress, to how to answer those interview questions and ultimately navigate follow-up relationships after you’ve been interviewed,” said Amy Lyons, Director of Mission Services for Goodwill Monocacy Valley

Applications are now being accepted until Jan. 2.

To find out how to apply, click here.

