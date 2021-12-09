Frederick County grand jury hands down indictments

Dec. 8—A Frederick County grand jury recently handed down indictments including charges of attempted murder, sex abuse of a minor, possessing child pornography and more.

—Dearil Green III, 45, of Frederick, faces 14 charges including vehicle theft, resisting arrest, theft, traffic violations and possessing crack cocaine, cocaine and a hallucinogen known as PCP. Police ran a random check on a vehicle registration Nov. 18 in the area of Monocacy Boulevard and the ramp to Interstate 70 West and learned the vehicle was reported stolen from Alexandria, Virginia, the day prior, charging documents allege. Police reportedly saw Green driving the vehicle, then park and go into a retail store, after which police found stolen clothes, a backpack and drugs on his person, documents charge. He is being held without bail.

—David C. Hanson, 31, of Madison Heights, Virginia, faces 11 charges including attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, using a firearm in a felony/violent crime, and other firearms offenses. Charging documents allege he tried to shoot a woman in the head Nov. 18 in Frederick, but the handgun appeared to malfunction and he fled. He is being held without bail.

—Michael C. Kolb, 33, of Frederick, is charged with two counts each of possessing child pornography and promoting/distributing child porn. Police served a search and seizure warrant at his residence Feb. 22, 2019, after investigation led authorities to finding two child porn files Kolb allegedly downloaded to his computer. He was released on $25,000 bail Nov. 10, online court records indicate.

—Ryan D. Kramer, 28, of Monrovia, was charged with first-degree escape for allegedly failing to return to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center from work release Oct. 15, charging documents state. He is being held without bail.

—Wilfredo I. Montes, 45, of Frederick, faces 14 charges that include using a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, possessing a firearm with a felony conviction; and possessing methamphetamine, cocaine and oxycodone with intent to distribute; in addition to possessing Adderall and marijuana. Police executed a search and seizure warrant in the 1400 block of Key Parkway in Frederick Nov. 3 as the result of a drug investigation targeting Montes, according to charging documents. Police reportedly found drugs, drug paraphernalia, more than $8,600 in cash, a handgun and ammunition in the residence, charging documents read. Montes was released on $20,000 bail Nov. 4.

Story continues

—Tial L. Thang, 40, of Frederick, was charged with sex abuse of a minor for abusing a child when he was around 6 or 7 years old around 2016 through 2017, charging documents allege. Thang was released on $10,000 bail Nov. 8.

—Kristy R. Weaver, 39, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, was charged with several drug offenses including possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, plus possessing cocaine. Police on patrol at a rest area along Interstate 70 East Aug. 21 stopped Weaver after recognizing her and learning she was wanted for drug crimes, according to charging documents. Police allegedly found drugs in her vehicle and on her person. She was released on $10,000 bail Sept. 1.

An indictment is a charging document alleging criminal conduct. All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller