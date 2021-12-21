Frederick County grand jury indicts four

Dec. 20—A Frederick County grand jury recently indicted four people on charges including felony assault, possessing drugs with intent to distribute and crime of violence against a pregnant person.

—Uel S. Boama, 22, of Frederick, is being held without bail after he was charged for allegedly strangling a pregnant woman in a residence Nov. 3, charging documents state. The counts lodged against him are felony assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, trespassing and committing a crime of violence against a pregnant person.

—Calvin J. Hall, 37, of Walkersville, faces 18 charges including possessing heroin, cocaine, Alprazolam, marijuana, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms and fentanyl with intent to distribute. Police started investigating Hall in February, according to charging documents, suspecting him being responsible for trafficking a large amount of drugs through Frederick County. Police searched his apartment and a storage unit in May, where police reportedly found a large quantity of various controlled dangerous substances. He is being held without bail.

—Isaac Z. Sevilla-Mejia, 29, of Frederick, is being held without bail for two counts felony assault and one count of second-degree assault. Charging documents allege he strangled and pushed a woman Nov. 26.

—Tadeo A. Santos-Chavez, 31, of Frederick, is charged with felony assault, second-degree assault and committing a crime of violence against a pregnant person. He allegedly strangled a woman in a vehicle and put a knee on her pregnant stomach Dec. 5, according to charging documents. He is being held without bail.

An indictment is a charging document alleging criminal conduct. All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.

