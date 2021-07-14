Frederick County Grand Jury indicts men for alleged gun, drug violations

Jul. 14—A Frederick County grand jury recently handed down indictments against four men, including charges of possessing drugs with intent to distribute and using firearms in drug trafficking.

An indictment is a charging document alleging criminal conduct. All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.

— Dominic Stephen Cage, 24, of Frederick, faces 19 charges including possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, Alprazolam (also known as Xanax), marijuana, Psilocyn (also known as mushrooms) and Buprenorphine. He's also been charged with intent to distribute drugs in a school zone as he was arrested within 1,000 feet of a school June 22, according to charging documents. The Frederick Police Department responded to a drug complaint in the 300 block of North Market Street and allegedly found Cage in the driver's seat of a vehicle that contained drugs. Cage allegedly tried to bribe a police officer with cash to let him go.

— Baltimore residents Omar Zemane Streeter, 24, and Niyon Te'Andre Matthews, 20, are co-defendants with charges that include possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, and they face charges related to providing police with false identities. Streeter additionally has been charged with possessing a loaded 9mm handgun in the commission of drug trafficking, according to charging documents. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office arrested the men after their vehicle was pulled over for allegedly making an unsafe lane change May 29 on Interstate 70.

— Cesar L. Ymaya-Andrade, 21, of Frederick, faces two charges related to using a firearm in drug trafficking and one count each of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute and possessing more than 10 grams of marijuana. Charging documents show the Frederick County Sheriff's Office and the Frederick Police Department executed a search and seizure warrant in the 300 block of Prospect Boulevard in Frederick June 9 and reportedly found Ymaya-Andrade inside a bedroom with drugs and a loaded handgun.

The indictments were announced July 9.

