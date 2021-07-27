Frederick County grand jury indicts men in cases of alleged murder, child abuse, gun violations

Jul. 27—A Frederick County grand jury on Friday handed down indictments against nine men, including charges of murder, child abuse, firearms violations and possession with intent to distribute.

Frederick residents Tyree Ronnell Deangelo Haynes, 21, and Edward Akwasi Dwimoh, 18, are both charged in the April 16 homicide of Brunswick resident Malakai Tyrelle Cooke, 17. Cooke was shot four times outside a hotel in the 5500 block of Spectrum Drive in Frederick, according to police. Haynes' charges include first- and second-degree murder, using a firearm in a violent crime, possessing a firearm as a minor and conspiring to commit first-degree murder. Dwimoh faces charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to do the same.

Jordan Burris Hooks, 28, of Frederick, was charged in the homicide of Frederick resident Jaemari Alvin Anderson, 19. Anderson was shot Sept. 6, 2020, in the Waterside community of Frederick. He was indicted in September 2020, but a supplemental indictment was recently filed. Hooks' charges include conspiring to commit first-degree murder and felony assault, involuntary manslaughter, conspiring to use a firearm in a violent crime and being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Nazir Rashad Wells, 19, of Frederick, faces 16 charges including felony assault, reckless endangerment, discharging a weapon within the city, using a firearm in a violent crime and possessing a firearm as a minor, online court records show. The Frederick Police Department responded March 24 to a residence and found evidence of a bullet traveling into neighboring apartments, according to charging documents. Police also learned Wells allegedly choked, punched and kicked a woman.

Jason Eugene Krantz, 43, of Keymar, was charged with two counts of felony assault and one count of second-degree assault, online court records indicate. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to a Frederick residence June 28 for a report of an assault, charging documents read. Krantz allegedly choked a female victim and lifted her off the ground by her hair. Krantz reportedly tried to asphyxiate another female victim with a pillow.

Jason Donald Beasley, 39, of no fixed address, was charged with second-degree rape, second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense, online court records show. The Frederick Police Department responded to Frederick Health Hospital Nov. 21, 2019, to take a report of a rape that occurred Nov. 18, 2019, charging documents state. Beasley allegedly raped a woman while she slept.

Ashagrie Teshome Worke, 42, of Middletown, faces charges of second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault. Frederick County Sheriff's Office learned May 19, 2020, that Worke allegedly struck a young child with a phone charger when she was younger, causing her to bleed, according to charging documents.

William Richard Notnagle Jr., 25, of Frederick, was indicted in two cases. On Feb. 17, multiple police agencies executed a search and seizure warrant in the 4900 block of Arctic Tern Court, Frederick, charging documents read. Police reportedly found Notnagle and what's commonly referred to as a "ghost gun," a firearm whose parts are bought and assembled at home to make the gun virtually untraceable. In Notnagle's bedroom, police allegedly found drug paraphernalia, ammunition rounds and packaging with drug residue, among other suspicious items, charging documents read.

In a June 25 case, a Frederick County Sheriff's deputy patrolling Interstate 70 westbound allegedly saw a vehicle speeding and committing other traffic violations, charging documents state. The deputy pulled the vehicle over and found Notnagle in the passenger seat. Police allegedly found baggies with various designs on them and two digital scales with drug residue, according to charging documents.

Between the February and June cases, Notnagle's charges include possession with intent to distribute various drugs such as fentanyl, drug trafficking with a firearm and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Ronald James Henry Jr., 40, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, faces charges including felony assault, using a firearm in a violent crime, reckless endangerment, having a loaded handgun on his person and having a handgun in a vehicle, online court records show. On June 3, Maryland State Police learned Henry allegedly pointed a gun at another driver on I-70 westbound after his vehicle and another had a close call during a lane change, according to charging documents. Police reportedly found a handgun, holster and ammunition in Henry's vehicle.

An indictment is a charging document alleging criminal conduct. All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.

