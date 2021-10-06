Frederick County grand jury indicts defendants for rape, arson, burglary

Oct. 6—A Frederick County grand jury on Friday handed down indictments for six men and two women.

The Frederick County State's Attorney's office noted in a press release an indictment is a charging document alleging criminal conduct.

— Dennis J. Harrison, 39, of Rocky Ridge, faces 16 charges including possessing child pornography, second-degree rape and sex abuse of a minor. He is being held without bail, online court records show. The Frederick County Cyber Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant in the 10000 block of Rocky Ridge Road in Rocky Ridge and found numerous child pornography items belonging to Harrison, the sheriff's office said in an Aug. 13 news release. Rape and sex abuse charges were later added for Harrison alleging abusing a 13-year-old girl, according to charging documents.

— Cimmeron D. Bowens, 47, of Frederick, is charged with second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense and second-degree assault. He allegedly raped a woman in Staley Park in Frederick Sept. 6, charging documents state. He is being held without bail.

— Constantino Palacious Torres, 52, of Frederick, is being held without bail after being charged with second-degree rape, sex abuse of a minor and fourth-degree sex offense. He allegedly raped a 10-year-old girl some time in 2020, charging documents read, though police learned of the incident July 27, 2021.

— Robert Peddicord, 72, of Brunswick, was released on $100,000 bail after being charged with attempted second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense, plus sex abuse of a minor, online court records indicate. Charging documents allege he exposed himself to two young girls at a day care facility Aug. 4.

— Denis Tariq Jordan Accardi, 25, of Frederick, faces 10 charges, including first-degree arson and malicious burning. Police and firefighters responded to a Frederick home Aug. 7 for a fire and discovered someone placed clothes on a stovetop and turned it on to start a fire, according to charging documents. Sprinklers caused water damage to the residence, and a few personal possessions were broken, police wrote. Accardi is being held without bail.

— Taylor M. Kirkpatrick, 23, of Cumberland, faces charges of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of the same. Police alleged in charging documents a vehicle in which Kirkpatrick was a passenger nearly struck an undercover police vehicle Oct. 5, 2020, in Frederick. Police followed the vehicle, and when it stopped, they allegedly found Kirkpatrick to be in possession of drugs, including more than 400 gel capsules of suspected heroin inside a stuffed animal, according to charging documents. She was released on $5,000 bail.

— Brian T. Mock, 22, of Hagerstown, is charged with first-degree burglary, theft and malicious destruction of property. Police responded to a Smithsburg home Aug. 7, where several thousand dollars worth of jewelry and electronics were reported stolen, charging documents read. He was released on $5,000 bail.

— Lisa M. Stears, 42, of Frederick, stands accused of theft and various burglary charges. She reportedly broke into a Walkersville business June 23 and stole $150 from the register, according to charging documents. It was not clear from online court records whether she was being held in confinement.

All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.

