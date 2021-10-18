Frederick County grand jury indicts five

Oct. 18—A Frederick County grand jury on Friday handed down indictments for four men and one woman.

An indictment is a charging document alleging criminal conduct.

— Kevin Kristopher Luhouse, 38,

— of no known address, faces two counts each of sex abuse of a minor and third-degree sex offense. He allegedly sexually abused three young children at a Walkersville residence. Police responded to the hospital to take a report May 31, 2020, charging documents show. He's being held without bail.

— Daniel Francis Conlon, 24, of Frederick,

— faces one count of promoting/distributing child pornography and 10 charges of possessing the same. A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led police to Conlon, who reportedly admitted to possessing multiple digital images of child porn. He was released Sept. 30 on $10,000 bail, online court records show.

— Steven Lee Hamrick, Jr., 35, of Frederick,

was charged with 13 counts including felony assault, possessing a firearm with a prior felony conviction, reckless endangerment, and more. Police say Hamrick

pointed a gun at a group of people

— after an argument at his apartment complex on July 31, according to court documents. Hamrick is not being held.

— Kyle W. Longerbeam, 35, of Harpers Ferry,

West Virginia, was indicted on several charges related to possessing heroin and fentanyl with intent to distribute, plus possessing methamphetamine. Charged in the same incident was

— Debra Marie Dell, 39, also of Harpers Ferry

— . Her charges include possessing heroin and fentanyl with intent to distribute. On Sept. 29, police stopped a vehicle in Frederick for a moving violation and found marijuana in plain view, charging documents read. Police searched the vehicle and found more than 100 heroin/fentanyl gel capsules, charging documents allege. Dell was released on $15,000 bail Sept. 30, while Longerbeam is being held with bail.

That State's Attorney's Office in a news released noted all defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.

