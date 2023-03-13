Frederick County grand jury indicts six

Mar. 13—On Friday, a Frederick County grand jury indicted six people. The defendants and charges are:

—Najee Ikeim Griffin, 32, of Capitol Heights: possession of a firearm after being convicted with a violent crime; possessing, selling, transferring or disposing of a stolen regulated firearm; loaded handgun on person; concealing a dangerous weapon and illegal possession of ammunition

—Matthew Shane Wolfe, 34, of Frederick: possession of a firearm after being convicted with a violent crime; illegal possession of a regulated firearm; loaded handgun in vehicle; handgun on person; and illegal possession of ammunition

—Joseph Francis Rich, 40, of Frederick: with fentanyl possession with intent to distribute; possession of large amounts of fentanyl mixture; fentanyl possession; cocaine possession; Alprazolam possession; Clonazepam possession; and heroin possession

—Amilcar Cobo-De Leon, 38, of Frederick: with first- and second-degree assault; and reckless endangerment

—Tayshon Devonte Powell, 32, of Frederick: two counts of second-degree assault and one count of second-degree child abuse

—Marlon London, 27, of Rockville: second-degree rape.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel