Frederick County leaders, organizations say criteria to join police accountability board too strict on those with prior convictions

Feb. 23—Frederick County officials on Tuesday presented a draft of who will be eligible to serve on the county's police accountability board. But leaders in municipal governments and local organizations believe the criteria is too restrictive to people with a prior criminal conviction or probation before judgement.

Once formed, the police accountability board will be the body responsible for receiving complaints of misconduct against officers in the county's four law enforcement agencies — the Sheriff's Office that oversees the entire county, and municipal departments in Frederick, Brunswick and Thurmont.

All Maryland counties are required under state law passed last year to form a police accountability board by no later than July 1.

Frederick County's draft, which aligns closely with proposals in Anne Arundel, Howard and Montgomery counties, states that those who've received probation before judgment or been convicted of a felony or misdemeanor with a penalty of more than two years cannot be on the board.

"There is some kind of statement like this in every counties' bills," Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner (D) said during a County Council meeting Tuesday. "And I believe the purpose of this statement is to eliminate and balance the bias that somebody might have."

In a joint letter addressed to Gardner, the Frederick County Progressives, Frederick County NAACP and Resources for Immigrant Services and Empowerment (RISE) said the rule was "overly constricting" and called for county officials to expand the criteria.

Similarly, city of Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor (D) said in a letter that someone who received probation before judgment should be eligible for the board, and he requested the county consider deciding on a case-by-case basis whether someone with a prior criminal conviction could serve.

County officials will be responsible for choosing members and for outlining what information — outside of details and processes mandated in state law — the board must report. The county executive will appoint members who must then be confirmed by the County Council.

"Who gets appointed to this board will, I think, determine its success or lack thereof," Gardner said.

Frederick County's nine-member board will include two Frederick residents, one Brunswick resident and one Thurmont resident, and, according to county documents, it should reflect the racial, gender and cultural makeup of the county — including representation from minority communities that are disproportionately the victims of police misconduct.

The board will meet publicly four times annually and file a report each year with the county and each municipality with its own police department that will identify misconduct trends and recommend policy changes to local officials.

On Tuesday, Gardner and the seven members of the County Council decided to add the requirement that those serving on the police accountability board must be registered voters in the county.

Gardner said that members will likely be paid a stipend, though it's not yet clear what the amount will be. In Montgomery County, the police accountability board chair will receive a salary of $22,000, and other members will be paid $16,000 annually.

Those eligible for the Frederick County board must be familiar with or have experience in the legal field, the behavioral health field, social services, human resources or personnel management, the operation of a government agency, criminal justice agency or community service organization, according to county documents.

The Frederick County Progressives, Frederick NAACP and RISE have called for a majority of those serving on the county's nine-member board to be people who've historically experienced the most negative impacts of police and criminal justice misconduct.

"It is the members of the public who have experienced the consequences of the lack of law enforcement's transparency and accountability, misconduct and systemic inequities who should have a significant role in membership and function of the board," their joint letter reads.

The three organizations said in their letter that the board should include between four and five women and at least two — and ideally four — members should be people of color, given that African American and Latinx people in the county have disproportionately been arrested and subject to misconduct.

Members will be subject to an interview and vetting from Gardner or a designee, and the mayor of each relevant municipality or their chief administrative officer, and must complete a number of training programs, including from the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission.

A representative from the Sheriff's Office and from each municipal police agency will serve as liaisons to the board, as will the county's chief equity and inclusion officer, Michael Hughes.

In addition to people with a specific criminal record, active police officers and their immediate family members, county or municipal government employees, and Sheriff's Office employees will be ineligible for the police accountability board.

Gardner kicked off the public process to form the county's board during a press briefing in early January, after which local police leaders expressed to The News-Post a concern about who will be serving on the board.

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins (R) said at the time that he felt the state law to form police accountability boards stripped authority from law enforcement leaders like him to discipline their officers. But he said that Gardner's decision to meet with local law enforcement and municipal governments to get their input would contribute to "as fair a board as we can come up with."

Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando shared the sheriff's concern, saying at the time that officers should be held accountable when they step out of line but supported when they do the right thing, and that the board shouldn't include anyone who has an ax to grind with police.

