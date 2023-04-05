Frederick County sheriff, firearms business owner indicted on gun charges

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins and a local firearms business owner have been indicted on federal charges of conspiracy and making false statements to acquire machine guns, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Maryland said Wednesday.

A federal grand jury indicted Jenkins, 66, of Thurmont, and Robert Justin Krop, 36, of Frederick, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Krop is the principal owner and operator of firearms-related businesses in Frederick County, according to the news release. He and his businesses held up to two federal firearms licenses "that allowed Krop and the business, under certain circumstances, to possess and deal in machine guns," according to the news release.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Sheriff Jenkins, Frederick County gun dealer, indicted