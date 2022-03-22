Frederick County Sheriff's Office: Hagerstown man shot at police, was shot in return fire

A 28-year-old Hagerstown man was being held in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center on Monday afternoon after he was shot by a Frederick County (Md.) Sheriff's Office deputy during a pursuit in Frederick on Friday, according to authorities.

Police said the defendant, Lookman-Khalil Abolajo Bello, whose address was listed as Diller Drive, fired a gun at the deputy during the chase and the officer returned fire.

Bello is charged with first- and second-degree assault, use of a firearm during a felony, convicted person in possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and eluding police, according to district court records filed in Frederick County.

About 2:46 a.m. Friday, Deputy First Class Christian Lucente saw a 2016 Nissan Rogue traveling 94 mph on Interstate 270 at Buckeystown Pike, according to charging documents.

Lucente tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued and turned onto Crestwood Drive, charging documents state. The vehicle then turned onto Corporate Drive and ran a red light at New Design Road and a stop sign at Kingsbrook Drive.

The vehicle turned into the Kingscrest Apartments and stopped at Castle Court where the driver bailed out of the vehicle, according to court documents.

Lucente chased the driver near an apartment building and told dispatchers, "Shots fired, shots fired, he's down, he fired on me."

Another deputy who was behind Lucente's cruiser during the pursuit said she heard about seven gunshots. She then found a Black male laying in a parking lot with a wound to the right side of his face and right shoulder. A handgun was found about 3 feet away from the injured male, according to court documents.

Bello was transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and was released late Friday night, sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell said Monday.

In addition to charges from the pursuit, Bello also had four previous warrants in connection with two child support cases and two cases of failure to appear for driving on a suspended license, according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Lucente is a five-year veteran of the force who is assigned to a patrol unit.

"Deputy Lucente is currently on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation, which is the routine course of action in any deputy-involved shooting,” Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said in the release.

"He was not injured, is in a good state of mind, and is very confident in his decision to use deadly force during the unfortunate incident," Jenkins said.

"Deputy Lucente is fully cooperating with all aspects of the investigation, and I have complete confidence that his decision to use deadly force will be determined to be justified after being fired upon by the defendant," Jenkins said.

