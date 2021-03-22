Frederick County Sheriff's Office investigates death

Mar. 22—Update March 22, 10:12 a.m.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced the deceased is Frederick resident Curtis Mason Smith, 19, who was missing since Friday. The sheriff's office classified his death as suspicious and is conducting a full investigation. He was found in a vehicle around 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 8100 block of Runnymeade Drive and pronounced dead on scene, police said.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in a community north of downtown Frederick, and details were scarce Sunday night.

Deputies were on scene at Runnymeade Drive and Poole Jones Road in Frederick at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday and expected to be there for some time, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. No further information on the victim or the scene will be released until next of kin have been notified, according to the sheriff's office.

More information is expected to be released Monday.

