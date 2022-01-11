Frederick County Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death as a homicide; woman's identity not immediately disclosed

Jan. 11—The suspicious death of a woman found in Frederick Monday is now being treated as a homicide by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Police were called to the 5700 block of Stoney Creek Drive at about 4:15 p.m. Monday for a suspicious death and found one victim dead on scene. The woman's identity is not being released until police notify the next of kin, FCSO said in a news release Tuesday morning.

On Monday, police said no suspects were in custody. FCSO did not have an update on a suspect or suspects as of Tuesday morning.

Sheriff's office detectives investigated through the night and continued in the early morning hours, according to the release.

No further details were immediately known, but police said they would provide updates as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 22-003169. To remain anonymous and report information about this case, email FCSOtips@frederickcountymd.gov or call 240-877-4234.

This is a News-Post news alert. Check back to FrederickNewsPost.com for updates.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller