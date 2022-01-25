Frederick County Sheriff's Office says Virginia woman died by homicide

Jan. 24—Two weeks after a northern Virginia woman was found dead in a wooded area outside Frederick, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office says it is confident her death was a homicide.

Juana Pahola Delgado Morales, 21, was found dead in the 5700 block of Stoney Creek Drive Jan. 10 when police responded at about 4:15 p.m. for a call of a suspicious death.

"There are parts of the investigation we cannot discuss at this point but we are confident it is a homicide," FCSO spokesman Todd Wivell wrote in a message to the News-Post Monday, though police are still waiting for autopsy results.

Previously, the sheriff's office stopped short of outright calling the death a homicide, saying her death was being treated as a homicide.

The sheriff's office released photos of Delgado Morales Monday and renewed its ask for the public to come forward with information.

Also known as "Paola" or "Pahola" Delgado, police say she was of the Leesburg area of Virginia. Previously, the sheriff's office believed her to be from the Fairfax-Herndon area, but Wivell said further investigation clarified her residence to be the Leesburg area.

"FCSO detectives are thoroughly investigating this crime and are asking for any information regarding recent sightings or contact with Delgado in the week leading up to her Jan. 10 murder," the FCSO news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or anyone who may know or saw Delgado Morales is asked to contact FCSO Detective McGuire at 301-600-3934 or Detective Stears at 301-600-6403 and reference case No. 22-003169. To remain anonymous and report information about this case, email FCSOtips@frederickcountymd.gov or call 301-600-4131.

