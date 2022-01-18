Frederick County Sheriff's Office searches for missing man

Jan. 17—The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man last seen Friday.

Gyu-Won Azariah Park, 18, is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at 4 p.m. Jan. 14 wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers and black glasses, according to police. Park has a scar on top of his head and is missing some teeth.

Police said Park was last seen near the 6200 block of Nightfire Terrace in New Market on Jan. 14 at 4 p.m.

FCSO said on Facebook it has been in constant communication with the family and would notify the public if a community search will take place.

Anyone who has seen Park or has information about him is asked to call 301-600-1046 and reference Case No. 22-004977.

