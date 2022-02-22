Frederick County Sheriff's Office seizes cocaine, heroin with $25K value

Feb. 21—Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies reportedly seized more than $25,000 worth of drugs and charged three people between two traffic stops last week.

Deputies stopped a vehicle at about 3:15 p.m. Friday after seeing it speeding, changing lanes unsafely and running a stop sign in the area of Md. 144 at Ijamsville Road, according to the FCSO. A K9 was allegedly alerted to the presence of drugs, and police seized six bags of cocaine weighing about 174 grams with a street value greater than $20,000, the FCSO news release reads. Police also reportedly found a bag of rubber bands, brass knuckles and more than $1,200 in cash.

As a result, Frederick resident George Felipe Pacheco, 38, was arrested and charged with possessing a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) with intent to distribute and possessing CD that is not marijuana. Online court records indicate he was being held without bail as of Monday. No defense attorney was listed online. He has a bail review set for Tuesday.

On Thursday, another traffic stop reportedly led to police seizing more than $5,000 worth of heroin.

Deputies stopped a vehicle at about 11:20 p.m. after allegedly seeing it swerving near Interstate 70 and U.S. Route 340. After a K9 allegedly alerted to the presence of drugs, police reportedly seized 49 capsules of heroin weighing about 17 grams, the release reads. Police also reportedly found a Glock 19 handgun and empty packaging baggies. Baltimore resident Troi Edward Johnson, 20, and Cumberland resident Daysia Lychai Flores, 24, were arrested.

Johnson faces 15 charges, including possessing a firearm with a prior felony conviction, using a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, distributing CDS with a firearm, CDS possession with intent to distribute, possessing a large amount of CDS and distributing narcotics. Online court records indicate he was being held without bail as of Monday. He has a preliminary hearing set for March 16. There was no attorney listed online.

Story continues

Flores was released on $5,000 bail Friday after being charged with possessing CDS that is not marijuana, conspiring to distribute CDS with intent to distribute and possessing a large amount of CDS. No attorney was listed online Monday, and a court date was not set.

In the news release, FCSO Patrol Operations assistant commander Lt. Jason Deater said police are finding more guns since the new year began.

"The confiscation of firearms related to drug crimes, in Frederick County, has drastically increased since the beginning of 2022," Deater said. "Our deputies have seized eight illegally obtained handguns on traffic stops, since Jan. 1. This uptick clearly demonstrates the hidden dangers when our deputies conduct what should be routine traffic stops."

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller