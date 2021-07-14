Frederick County Sheriff's Office welcomes new victim witness coordinator

Jul. 14—The Frederick County Sheriff's Office recently welcomed a new victim witness coordinator who has experience in emergency services and the mental health field.

Taylor McGuire holds a bachelor's degree in criminology with a minor in psychology from West Virginia University, the sheriff's office announced in a news release. She has interned as a research assistant at the National White Collar Crime Center and Inmate Rehabilitation Workshop at the United States Penitentiary and Federal Correctional Institution.

Between 2018 and 2021, McGuire worked as a 911 call taker and police dispatcher at the Frederick County Emergency Communications Center. Prior to that, she spent about one year as a residential counselor with Way Station Inc., where she worked with people who suffered from mental health illnesses.

As the victim witness coordinator, McGuire assists with all operations in the sheriff's office Victim Services Unit (VSU).

"I am very excited to have Taylor join the VSU, her education and interest in the field, combined with her passion for helping others, make her a great fit," Maggie Henderson, FCSO VSU lead, said in the release. "I am confident that her outgoing personality and ability to empathize will make a positive impact on the community we serve."

McGuire's responsibilities include accompanying victims to court, assisting Criminal Investigations personnel, assisting with implementation and training of the Intimate Partner Violence Initiative, advocating for victims and acting as a liaison with service organizations, providing crisis intervention counseling and representing FCSO on task forces and allied criminal justice agencies.

