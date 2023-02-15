Frederick County traffic stops lead to five drug, weapons arrests over five days

Feb. 14—The Frederick County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday said traffic stops on Feb. 4, 6 and 8 led to five arrests as deputies seized weapons, ammunition and drugs.

In a news release, Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said the stops and arrests were "part of our full court press to interrupt the flow of illegal drugs and weapons coming into and through Frederick County."

The first incident occurred in Walkersville on Feb. 4 at about 11:50 p.m., the release said. A deputy observed "suspicious driving behavior" and stopped a Nissan Altima at the Sheetz on Woodsboro Pike.

Two deputies searched the vehicle, which had a "strong smell of marijuana," the release said. Police said they found a fully loaded Glock-style Polymer 80 9 mm handgun, multiple narcotics, and paraphernalia in the car.

The deputies arrested Cristian Enrique Sanchez, 19, of Frederick. He was charged with:

— having a loaded handgun in a vehicle

— having a firearm related to a drug traffic crime

— use of a firearm in a felony violent crime

— possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute

— possession of PCP/LCD/hallucinogens with intent to distribute

On Feb. 6, at about 10:30 p.m., in the area of Bowmans Farm Lane and Airport Drive, a deputy noticed a 1995 Chevrolet RV with plates registered to another vehicle, the release said.

The deputy who stopped the driver noticed a passenger in the front seat trying to hide something under the seat, police said.

Deputies and a K-9 searched the vehicle and found a loaded .22-caliber handgun and 97 gel caps of suspected "heroin/fentanyl and methamphetamine," the release said.

Deputies arrested the driver, David Edward Bauer, 58, of Stephens City, Virginia, and the passenger, Steven Martin Dyer, 41, of Westernport in Allegany County.

Bauer was charged with:

— two counts of having a controlled dangerous substance that is not cannabis

— possession of a large amount of a controlled dangerous substance

— two counts of possession of a narcotic with intent to distribute

— possession of fentanyl and heroin with intent to distribute

Dyer was charged with:

— having a loaded handgun in a vehicle

— having a handgun in a vehicle

— possession of a controlled dangerous substance that is not cannabis

At about 1:25 a.m. on Feb. 8, a deputy stopped a Honda Pilot for failing to stay in a lane. The press release did not say where the stop happened.

The deputy smelled marijuana, searched the vehicle and found a .22-caliber short-barreled rifle with ammunition, police said.

The driver, Markus Juscelino Seubert, 21, of Frederick, was charged with having an unregistered rifle or shotgun.

Also on Feb. 8, at about 1 a.m., a deputy stopped a Mitsubishi Mirage near Interstate 70 west and U.S. 340 for speeding. Because of how a passenger reacted, the deputy asked for a K-9 to scan the vehicle.

The K-9 alerted on the passenger, Travis Glennard Wells, 38, of Hagers- town, who had 186.7 grams of suspected cocaine, 12 capsules of suspected heroin/fentanyl weighing 6.3 grams, 16 vials containing 12.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, three bags containing 10.2 grams of suspected crack cocaine and $937 in cash, according to the sheriff's office.

Wells is charged with:

— five counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance that is not cannabis

— two counts of possession/distribution of controlled dangerous substance equipment

— five counts of possession of a narcotic with intent to distribute

Jenkins said in the press release that "people with criminal tendencies involved in criminal behavior are the ones violating the current gun laws," which supports his position that "more gun laws aren't necessary and only punish and violate the rights of the law-abiding citizens and gun owners. It's well past time that law makers realize this fact."

