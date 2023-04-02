Frederick grocery store robbed on Saturday, police say

Apr. 1—A Frederick grocery store was robbed on Saturday morning, according to Frederick police.

At around 9:43 a.m. on Saturday, Frederick police responded to the Giant Eagle on West 7th Street for a report of a strong-armed robbery, the police department said in a news release.

Police did not give any other details about the robbery.

A spokesperson for the police department could not be reached Saturday afternoon by phone or text message.

Police described the robber as a Black man, 40 to 50 years old, medium height, with a heavyset build. He was wearing a navy blue hoodie, dark pants and a brown mask, the release said.

The Giant Eagle was open as of Saturday afternoon, according to a store employee. A store manager could not be reached for comment by phone.

Frederick police asked that anyone with information about the robbery contact Detective Stephen Radtke at 301-600-2141 or SRadtke@FrederickMDPolice.org.

There is also an anonymous tip line at 301-600-TIPS (8477).