Frederick man accused of felony assault

Aug. 11—A Frederick man is being held without bail after he allegedly punched and strangled a woman Sunday.

Agustin G. Perez-Y-Perez, 37, is charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and false imprisonment, online court records show.

The Frederick Police Department responded at about 12:40 p.m. to a residence for an assault in progress, charging documents read. They reportedly found fresh blood on a door frame, mattress and carpet in the home where they discovered Perez-Y-Perez.

A woman told police Perez-Y-Perez drank all through the morning, they argued, then he punched and kneed her several times, charging documents read. He allegedly strangled the woman, causing her to lose consciousness and faint. While she was on the ground, police wrote Perez-Y-Perez punched her in the face, then she struck him in the face with a belt. The woman was eventually able to run off and escape, according to charging documents.

Police reportedly saw dried blood on Perez-Y-Perez's hands and a cut on his face. The woman suffered multiple injuries and was hospitalized, police said.

Perez-Y-Perez alleged the woman hit him and then he pushed her into the wall, leaving a large dent in the drywall, charging documents state. He denied hitting the woman, police said.

Perez-Y-Perez has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 7. His defense attorney could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

