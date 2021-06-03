Frederick man accused of intent to distribute drugs in school zone

Jun. 3—A Frederick man stands accused of intent to distribute heroin/fentanyl in a school zone after police allegedly found numerous drugs in his residence Tuesday.

Jarmil Dewan Sadler, 37, of the 5700 block of Magnolia Tree Court, faces eight charges related to possession of and intent to distribute various drugs, online court records show. He is being held without bail. Sadler did not have an attorney listed online as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Frederick Police Department's Drug Enforcement Unit, with the assistance of the Special Response Team and Frederick County's Sheriff's Office Narcotics Task Force, served a search and seizure warrant in the 5700 Block of Magnolia Tree Court related to an ongoing narcotics investigation, Frederick police said in a prepared statement.

Police allegedly found Sadler in a bedroom, where a search unveiled fentanyl, methylenedioxy-methamphetamine or MDMA, marijuana, suboxone, Belbuca, cutting agents, a scale and paraphernalia related to the sale of drugs. The amount and packaging of these controlled dangerous substances allegedly indicate an intent to distribute, police said.

Sadler was arrested and taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. He made an initial appearance before a District Court commissioner Tuesday, in which he was held without bail.

Police say fentanyl is a very powerful opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin.

"The approximate medical estimate of a lethal dose of fentanyl in humans is 2-mg. The Frederick Police Department remains steadfast in aggressively targeting dealers who knowingly sell opioids including heroin and fentanyl to members of our community," the news release states.

Sadler has a preliminary hearing set for June 29.

