Frederick man accused of sexually abusing teen

Feb. 22—A Frederick teen was indicted this month on rape charges after, police say, he sexually abused a girl.

Logan Ronald Cornish, 19, was indicted on five counts of second-degree rape for allegedly sexually abusing a young teen from December 2022 to January 2023, charging documents say.

There was no attorney listed for Cornish on Wednesday, online court records show.

According to charging documents, Cornish said he was the girl's boyfriend, then ex-boyfriend. In a phone call the teen made to Cornish that was monitored by police, charging documents say, Cornish asked her to lie to police about what happened.

Cornish's next court date is March 17.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel