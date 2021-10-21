Frederick man accused of soliciting child porn, blackmailing victims

Oct. 21—A Frederick man is being held without bail after police arrested him for allegedly paying minors for child pornography and then threatening to distribute the images if they didn't send him more.

Ricky Lee Shafer Jr., 20, of the 7000 block of Hames Court, faces 16 counts including possessing child porn, soliciting minors to engage as sexual subjects in the production of obscene matter, attempting to cause another to engage in a sexual act, and extortion, online court records show. He was arrested Tuesday after a warrant was issued Oct. 13.

Tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children connected the Frederick County Sheriff's Office to the alleged crimes, charging documents show. Through investigation of various social media accounts, police found Shafer communicated with more than 30 juveniles, who were tentatively identified as Frederick County girls.

Conversations between Shafer and a girl who was 13 at the time, according to charging documents, show he offered to electronically send her money in exchange for child pornography images and videos of herself. When Shafer wanted the child to send more videos, he threatened to distribute the previous child porn she'd sent him, charging documents allege.

The documents detail how Shafer allegedly solicited child porn from 17- and 16-year-old girls and threatened to distribute the material to their friends in order to get more child porn from the victims. One girl said she received a message from someone who did receive a photo of her she'd sent to Shafer, police wrote. The alleged offenses occurred between August 2019 and through May 2020.

Shafer did not have a defense attorney listed in online court records early Thursday afternoon. He has a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 17.

