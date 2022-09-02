Frederick man accused of stealing, reselling materials from employer

Sep. 2—A Frederick man took in thousands of dollars by stealing and reselling plumbing materials and tools from a Thurmont business where he worked, police said.

Terrence T. Foreman, 42, was arrested on Aug. 18 and charged with 15 counts of theft, according to a Thurmont Police Department news release.

Authorities said Foreman's movements were tracked by GPS as he drove a work truck.

Police said the total amount of the theft was about $19,000.

Foreman was released on his own recognizance, meaning he made a promise to appear for court, Deputy Chief Allen Droneburg said.

There was no attorney listed for Foreman in online court records as of Thursday morning.

According to charging documents, Michael Late, the owner of Mick's Plumbing and Heating in Thurmont, called police on Aug. 3 to report plumbing material and tools missing from a warehouse building.

Late could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

Late told police that Foreman recently started working for him, charging documents said.

Shortly after Foreman began, Late noticed that roll-up doors to the storage area were unlocked in the mornings, and items and materials were missing. Late started tying the doors shut from the inside, but the ties would be broken in the morning, charging documents said.

Foreman was borrowing one of the shop's trucks, which had a GPS device, Late told police in charging documents. Using the GPS, Late found that Foreman was making trips during work hours to scrap metal places in and around Frederick, charging documents said.

Late also tracked Foreman going to Mick's Plumbing in the middle of the night, charging documents said. At the shop, Foreman would allegedly go into the shop, break the ties on the roll-up door and steal the items inside, charging documents said. Foreman had a set of keys to the shop, which is how he would get in.

Police found that in addition to scrap metal spots, Foreman was going to pawn shops. Serial numbers of the pawned items matched those of items stolen from the shop, charging documents said.

Police confirmed with the scrap metal places that the items that Foreman sold were from the business, charging documents said.

Foreman allegedly made about 14 transactions from May to July, with the theft totaling about $19,000, Droneburg said.

