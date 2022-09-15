Frederick man accused of waving machete at group

Sep. 15—A Frederick man was charged Sunday with waving a machete at three men in downtown Frederick, police said.

No one was injured, according to charging documents.

Donald Lamar Myers Sr., 50, who is listed as having no fixed address, has been charged with three counts each of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, online court records show. He was also charged with one count of disorderly conduct.

There was no attorney listed for Myers in online court records as of Wednesday afternoon.

At around 10:28 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the area of South Market Street and West All Saints Street for a complaint about a weapon, according to charging documents.

When they arrived at the scene, officers were told about a man, later identified as Myers, who had a machete and was waving it at three men, charging documents said.

Police later found the men involved in the incident. One told police that Myers parked his bike across the street and approached the group of men, asking them for his bike back.

He then pulled out a machete and swung it at the men, charging documents said. The man said he threw a stick at Myers, then picked up a brick to defend himself.

Police later found Myers and arrested him, charging documents said.

