Frederick man allegedly stabbed, beat woman
Mar. 7—A Frederick man faces a felony assault charge after he allegedly stabbed a woman with a piece of glass in late February.
Michael C. Henry, 36, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and arrested March 1, online court records show. He was released on $10,000 bail. Henry said the allegations were false when reached by phone Sunday.
Frederick Police Department responded to a stabbing at about 7:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of W. Patrick Street to find a woman bleeding from a small puncture wound in her upper leg, charging documents state. Police patched her wound until emergency medical services arrived and took her to the hospital by ambulance.
She alleged Henry stabbed her with glass and hit her in the head with a vacuum cleaner and workout bench in a Frederick residence, causing her to lose consciousness, charging documents read. At the hospital, more injuries to the woman's body became evident. Police reportedly saw large bruises on her head, a bite mark on her arm, and scrapes on her arm and face.
Police arrested Henry at his home and took him to the police department for processing.
There was no attorney listed for Henry or court date scheduled as of Sunday morning.
