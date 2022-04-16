Frederick man arrested for alleged child sexual abuse

Apr. 16—Police arrested a Frederick man Tuesday who stands accused of sexually abusing a child, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Ricardo Humberto Cruz-Mendoza, 37, was charged with third-degree sex offense and four counts of sex abuse of a minor, online court records said.

Cruz-Mendoza abused a 14-year-old who has a mental disability, the sheriff's office alleged in a news release Friday.

A District Court commissioner determined he should be held without bail at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, the release said.

ICE will take over his custody following the completion of his sentence, FCSO said.

Cruz-Mendoza will be represented by the Office of the Public Defender, though no specific attorney was listed online Friday. The office could not be reached by phone after hours.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 12.

