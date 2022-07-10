Frederick man arrested for alleged 'ghost gun,' drugs

Jul. 10—A Frederick man was arrested July 1 after police say he had a "ghost gun," crack cocaine and marijuana in his possession.

Leonard Morris, 19, was charged with possessing a controlled dangerous substance, possessing drugs with intent to distribute, possessing more than 10 grams of marijuana, illegal possession of ammunition and a regulated firearm, having a loaded handgun in a vehicle, having a handgun in a vehicle, having a handgun on his person and knowingly altering a firearm identification number, online court records said. He was ordered held without bail July 5.

Frederick Police Department officers were on "routine patrol" in the area of the 400 block of North Market Street at about 11 p.m. July 1, according to a police news release. The officers reportedly saw a vehicle approach from behind with a broken headlight. Police stopped the vehicle and allegedly saw a "large baggie" with more than 10 grams of suspected marijuana in plain view, the release said.

Police asked Morris, a passenger, to step out of the vehicle then arrested him. Suspected crack cocaine, a loaded handgun and more marijuana were found in a search of Morris, police allege.

The gun found on Morris was reportedly a "ghost gun" without a serial number, police said.

Morris was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, seen by a District Court commissioner and ordered held without bail, according to police.

Morris has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 4.

