Frederick man arrested for alleged phone cord strangling

Mar. 18—In brief

Frederick man arrested for alleged strangling

A Frederick man is being held without bail after he allegedly strangled a woman with a hotel room phone Sunday.

Carlos Omar Webber-Marquez, 40, has been charged with first- and second-degree assault and false imprisonment, online court records show.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to a hotel in the 5000 block of Buckeystown Pike in Frederick at about 12:30 p.m., charging documents state. A woman told police she and Webber-Marquez argued that morning, then she tried to leave when he allegedly threatened to kill her and her family. Webber-Marquez allegedly grabbed her by the hair and pulled her back into the hotel room, took the phone off the receiver and wrapped it around her neck, covering her mouth, according to charging documents.

The woman allegedly escaped and ran outside screaming for someone to call the police. A witness told police Webber-Marquez fled in a rental truck, which a deputy spotted and stopped at about 2:10 p.m. at Guilford Drive and Buckeystown Pike, per the documents.

Webber-Marquez reportedly told police the woman asked him to go to Baltimore to buy drugs and he declined. Police arrested him and seized the rental truck.

The woman refused medical care, but police say her neck was red, her hair was knotted and pulled back, and her cheek was scratched, charging documents read.

Webber-Marquez is to be represented by a public defender, but no specific attorney was listed online Wednesday night. He has a preliminary hearing set for April 6.

Frederick man arrested

for alleged assault

A Frederick man stands accused of felony assault after he allegedly attacked a Spanish-speaking man with a truck brake rotor.

Mamadou Aliou Bah, 64, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and committing a crime against a person based on their race. He was initially held then released on $5,000 bail Monday, online court records show.

Frederick Police Department responded to the 500 block of East Church Street at about 5:40 p.m. Saturday for an assault that just occurred, according to charging documents. A witness said he tried to break up a fight when he saw Bah strike a Hispanic man with a truck brake rotor, which police described as a large, circular piece of thick metal weighing about 30 pounds.

When police spoke with Bah, he reportedly said, "Donald Trump is my president," and "I came over here legally and these guys jumped the fence," police wrote.

Police said Bah believes the victim and witness stole business from his company.

Emergency medical services said the injured man likely had a dislocated shoulder and had marks on his upper body. Police wrote that the man also had a scratch on his face and appeared to be in pain when they arrived.

There was no phone number listed for Bah in court records, and he did not have an attorney listed online as of Wednesday evening. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 8.

— Mary Grace Keller

