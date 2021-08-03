Frederick man arrested for assault

Aug. 3—A Frederick man accused of injuring a woman is being held without bail on seven charges of assault.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested George Robert Bolden III, 27, on July 27, police announced in a news release. Bolden faces two counts of felony assault and five counts of second-degree assault, online court records show. A criminal indictment and arrest warrant were issued July 26.

The charges stem from March 29 and April 27 incidents, according to the sheriff's office. The alleged victim told police Bolden inflicted multiple, sometimes serious injuries, according to the release. Police allege the abuse started in October 2020 and continued through July 2020.

"Domestic abuse cases are always tough when we see someone consistently go through this violence," Sgt. Joe McCallion, FCSO Criminal Investigations Section lead, said in the release. "I am glad this victim came forward and is taking the first steps in preventing further abuse of her or anyone else."

Defense attorney Kush Arora said Bolden plans to enter a not guilty plea for all charges. A pretrial conference is set for Oct. 25.

The FCSO has a dedicated Victim Services Unit with more information available online at frederickcosheriff.com/victim-services. To report domestic abuse, contact the sheriff's office at 301-600-2164 or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

To report additional information about this case, contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 21-066002 and 21-038273.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller