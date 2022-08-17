Frederick man arrested on Cambridge murder charge

Aug. 17—A Frederick man was arrested Tuesday morning on charges including first-degree murder, related to a case in Dorchester County, police said.

Raykquon Molock, 25, was also charged with two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment, according to online court records.

No defense attorney was listed for Molock on online court records.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office assisted U.S. Marshals in Molock's arrest in the 6900 block of Brighton Court in Ballenger Creek, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

According to sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell, U.S. Marshals did extensive surveillance on Molock until they figured out his routine.

Then, on Tuesday morning, U.S. Marshals were outside a residence until Molock exited around 5:30 a.m, the release said.

Molock was arrested without incident, and was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, awaiting extradition to Dorchester County.

Wivell said he did not have details about the murder allegation.

The U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, Dorchester County Sheriff's Office and Cambridge Police Department could not be reached Tuesday afternoon for further details on what led to Molock's charges and arrest.

Maryland State Police spokesman Ronald Snyder said he would look into what the case was about.

