Frederick man arrested in connection with March fatal stabbing

Jul. 5—A Frederick man was indicted Friday on first-degree murder charges in connection with the stabbing death of a man in downtown Frederick in March.

Derell Len Prue, 32, was arrested by the Frederick Police Department on June 4, according to court records. An indictment handed up Friday alleges Prue and another man killed 28-year-old Romario Tevin Anderson at the hookah lounge Exhale.

The other suspect in the killing, James Peter Brown Jr., has an active arrest warrant and has yet to be apprehended, according to Frederick Police Department spokesperson Samantha Long.

According to police, who obtained video surveillance footage of the attack, Anderson was in the kitchen area of the lounge at about 1 a.m. on March 18 when he appeared to speak with a man later identified as Prue.

Prue then pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and held it to Anderson's head, police stated in charging documents.

The two men then got into a fight that resulted in them ending up on the floor.

During the altercation, another man, identified as Brown, began punching Anderson, then repeatedly stabbed him in his upper body, according to the charging documents.

Anderson attempted to flee from the two men and managed to get to his feet before collapsing several feet away, police stated.

According to the charging documents, the business owner, Muslim Durzada, told detectives that he walked up to the altercation as it ended, found Anderson in the hallway and called 911. Durzada said the three men were "regulars," but he was not familiar with their names.

Prue and Brown fled the scene, police said.

When police officers arrived, they found Anderson on the floor with multiple stab wounds in the neck and chest area. Law enforcement and emergency medical personnel provided first aid, but Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prue has also been indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and associated firearms crimes, according to Long.

The next hearing in Prue's case is scheduled for Aug. 4.