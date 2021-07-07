Frederick man arrested for multiple hit-and-runs

Jul. 7—Police apprehended a Frederick man after his truck reportedly struck multiple vehicles inside and outside the city, injuring at least two people.

Kenneth Niblett Jr., 59, was arrested Tuesday, according to a Frederick County Sheriff's Office news release.

Starting around 6:30 a.m. in Frederick, Niblett allegedly drove a Ford F-250 truck in the area of West Fifth and North East streets, striking parked and occupied vehicles without stopping, the release reads. The Frederick Police Department responded initially, then the sheriff's office followed as the truck's path continued outside the city limits.

The truck reportedly traveled southbound on Tabler Road, crossed the center line and sideswiped a northbound vehicle. The truck continued about one quarter-mile south, crossed the center line again and hit a different vehicle head-on, police wrote, disabling the truck. One driver was treated and released on scene while another was taken to the hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

FPD officers were notified of the Tabler Road crashes and responded to arrest Niblett, who police say faces multiple violations from FPD and the sheriff's office. No charges were filed in online court records Tuesday afternoon.

"The Frederick Police Department wants to thank the Frederick County Sheriff's Office for its assistance in this case and its work to keep residents safe from harm," FPD Chief Jason Lando is quoted as saying in the release. "The interagency collaboration is crucial to minimizing harm during incidents that cross into multiple jurisdictions."

— Mary Grace Keller