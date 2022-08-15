Frederick man arrested on several drug-related charges

Aug. 15—A Frederick man was arrested last Tuesday after an undercover investigation found he was allegedly selling crack cocaine and powdered cocaine in and throughout Frederick County, police said.

Marcus McRae, 22, was charged with 12 counts of drug-related charges: three counts each of possession of dangerous controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute narcotics and possession of a substance that is not marijuana, according to a Friday press release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

McRae was also charged with two counts of distribution of a narcotic and illegal possession of ammunition, the release said.

There is no attorney listed for McRae on online court records.

The undercover investigation began in July 2022, the release said, during which police identified McRae.

Deputies from the sheriff's office and officers from the Frederick Police Department executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 1800 block of Greenspring Place at around 1:50 p.m. on July 8.

Sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell said he didn't know if it was McRae's residence during an interview on Monday. Wivell also said he could not reveal what police found in the apartment since there is still an ongoing investigation.

While the search was happening, police arrested McRae at the Walmart on Guilford Drive, Wivell said.

McRae's next court date is Sep. 8, according to online court records.

