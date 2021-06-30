Frederick man arrested in shots fired incident, police say

Jun. 30—A Frederick man stands accused of firearms violations after police investigated an alleged incident of shots fired Sunday in the city.

The Frederick Police Department responded at about 3:16 a.m. to the unit block of East Church Street for two reports of possible shots fired, police wrote in a statement.

An officer saw a man in the area, later identified as Jonathan Drew Bartgis, according to the statement. Bartgis, 22, the statement continued, fled from the officer on foot and was apprehended after a short chase. Police alleged Bartgis was in possession of a loaded handgun and took him into custody.

Witnesses reportedly said there was an altercation among Bartgis and some people in a dark colored SUV, according to the statement. Police did not have any further description of the others involved. Police have not heard of anyone or anything struck by the alleged gunfire.

Bartgis has been charged with having a loaded handgun on his person, possessing a handgun, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition, online court records show. He was being held without bail as of Wednesday and has a court date set for Sept. 14.

His defense attorney, Carl Somerlock, declined to comment Wednesday.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller