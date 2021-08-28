Frederick man charged in alleged assault of pregnant woman

Aug. 28—A Frederick man is being held without bail after allegedly choking a pregnant woman in a local residence Aug. 20.

Carlos A. Padilla-Moran, 39, is charged with first- and second-degree assault, plus reckless endangerment, online court records show.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence at about 9:30 p.m. for an assault, charging documents read. A woman told police Padilla-Moran choked her with his hands around 6 p.m. after he'd been drinking, police wrote. Padilla-Moran left then returned about two hours later, still intoxicated, and threw a plate at the woman, who then fell down, documents allege. Three children were also present during the alleged assaults.

The woman and three children escaped the residence, police wrote, and the woman showed signs of injury to her neck. Police arrested Padilla-Moran and took him to the detention center.

A public defender was assigned to his case, but no specific attorney was listed online late Friday afternoon. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 21.

