Frederick man charged with apartment burglaries

Sep. 5—A Frederick man with a history of property crime was charged last week in connection with "two burglaries," according to Frederick police.

Tyrelle Sullivan, 36, was arrested on Aug. 30 after a search warrant was executed at his residence at Windsor Gardens Apartments. It was not clear if any stolen property was recovered there.

According to charging documents, Sullivan is accused of breaking into two Frederick residences.

The first incident occurred on June 29 at Manor Apartments in Frederick. A resident told police that a man smashed through the glass door of his apartment.

When a Frederick police officer arrived, he was reportedly approached by a man who claimed to have seen kids throwing rocks outside. After the man walked away, the victim identified the man as the person who attempted to enter his apartment.

The second incident occurred on Aug. 7 at Applegate Apartments in Frederick.

A resident reported seeing a man wearing a mask standing outside his window. The resident told police that the same man soon broke into his apartment by smashing the sliding door.

Upon reviewing body camera footage from the first incident and security camera footage from the second, Frederick police identified Sullivan as a suspect in the crimes.

According to charging documents, a Frederick police officer recognized Sullivan from a 2019 series of burglaries.

In that case, Sullivan was convicted of first-degree burglary, theft scheme between $1,500 and $25,000 and possession of a firearm with a felony conviction.

Sullivan was convicted in 2011 of felony robbery and in 2016 of felony theft between $1,000 and $10,000, online court records show.

For the 2019 series of burglaries, Sullivan was ordered to serve five years in prison plus three years of supervised probation.

According to the state Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, Sullivan began that prison term in March 2021 and was released in September 2022.

Sullivan was on probation at the time of his arrest last week, Frederick police spokesperson Samantha Long wrote in an email on Tuesday.

Sullivan now faces one count each of fourth-degree burglary and attempted fourth-degree burglary and two counts each of attempted first-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000.

Sullivan was also charged with second-degree assault last month. According to Long, that charge is not related to the burglary investigation.

Court records show that he is represented by the public defender's office.

Sullivan was being held without bail at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, police said. His trial is scheduled for Oct. 3 at 8:30 a.m.