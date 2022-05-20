Frederick man charged with child sex abuse

May 20—A Frederick man accused of sexually abusing a child is a former day care employee, police said. They are asking potential victims to contact them.

Adam Benjamin Watson, 41, was charged with second-degree rape, third- and fourth-degree sex offenses, sex abuse of a minor, sex abuse of a minor — continuing course of conduct and second-degree assault, online court records said.

He did not have a defense attorney listed in online court records Friday afternoon.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office detectives extradited Watson from West Virginia to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center on Thursday, the agency said Friday in a news release. West Virginia law enforcement detained Watson after determining he had warrants for his arrest out of Frederick County.

During a hearing Friday afternoon, Frederick County District Court Judge Eric Schaffer ordered Watson held without bail, according to Will Cockey, a spokesman for the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office.

Sheriff's deputies took a report of an alleged child sex offense in Frederick in early March, according to the news release. Detectives immediately began investigating and filed charges against Watson on May 3.

The sheriff's office said Watson was most recently employed at the Bright Eyes Early Learning Center in Frederick, but the charges are not related to his employment. He also worked at other day care centers in Frederick, police said.

The sheriff's office asked that anyone who might have had inappropriate contact with Watson call 301-600-1046 and ask to speak to a detective.

In addition to the sex abuse case warrant, Watson had a bench warrant for failing to appear in court April 27, 2022, for another case in which he was charged with providing a false statement to an officer on June 19, 2021, online court records said.

Watson has a preliminary hearing set for June 16 in the sex abuse case.

